Rheinmetall receives another order for coolant pumps in the mid double-digit million euro range from an international automobile manufacturer

Rheinmetall receives another order from an international automobile manufacturer

Rheinmetall has received another order for electric coolant pumps from one of the world’s largest international automobile manufacturers.

The order volume is in the mid double-digit million euro range. The additional order will enable the technology group to gain further market share in the area of ​​the new Euro 7 emissions standard.

Production will start in 2024 and run for eight years until December 2031. Almost two million WUP3 electric pumps were ordered. For these orders, too, the quality of the products was the decisive factor in ensuring that the technology group was able to prevail against the competition and win the tender.

The WUP3 coolant pump is designed as a wet-running pump, which is characterized by low noise emissions. Due to the lack of a mechanical seal, friction is low, which ensures a long service life.

Rheinmetall is a Tier 1 supplier for the customer. This order also leads to the expectation of further orders for services. The further order once again underlines the group’s success in gaining further market share with high-quality components in the area of ​​emissions reduction. This market segment is becoming increasingly important, particularly due to the further tightening of emission limits through the planned Euro 7 emissions standard from 2025.

The Rheinmetall Sensors and Actuators division stands for outstanding expertise in thermal and fluid management applications in the mobility and industrial sectors. The Air Management, Thermal Management and Electrification & Digitalization business units as well as the Hydrogen business area develop solutions for the major challenges of mobility such as downsizing, reducing emissions and increasing efficiency while optimizing performance. The comprehensive product portfolio covers a wide range of EGR systems, electromotive throttle, control and exhaust flaps, solenoid valves, actuators and valve train systems as well as oil, water and vacuum pumps for cars, commercial vehicles and off-road applications from light to heavy-duty as well as industrial applications.

SOURCE: Rheinmetall