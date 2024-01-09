Rheinmetall books two orders from prominent automaker – aggregate value in the mid-two-digit million-euro range

The technology group Rheinmetall has booked two orders from a renowned manufacturer of passenger cars and commercial vehicles

The technology group Rheinmetall has booked two orders from a renowned manufacturer of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The two orders together have a value in the mid double-digit million euro range. One order relates to variable oil pumps, the other to electric diverter valves of the cSUV type. The components are installed in the manufacturer’s classic four- and six-cylinder engines.

Production of the electric diverter air valves will begin immediately as the order is an extension of an existing contract. Electric diverter air valves ensure optimal operating behavior of engines with turbochargers by briefly opening a bypass on the compressor during overrun. This keeps the turbocharger at speed and prevents so-called “surging”. This results in a lasting improvement in noise behavior and service life. Compact electric diverter air valves of the cSUV type were introduced to the market by Pierburg as the first manufacturer in 2004 and have since been installed in well over 100 million engines worldwide. The 6th generation is now in use. Despite constantly increasing requirements, Rheinmetall’s valves are smaller, lighter and more powerful than those of other market competitors thanks to extensive optimization.

The oil pump ordered is a fully variable engine oil pump with a vane cell design. The delivery capacity of the variable oil pumps can be flexibly adjusted to the required oil volume flow depending on the temperature, speed and load condition of the engine. This means that the oil is delivered to the engine’s lubrication points as needed, saving fuel and reducing carbon dioxide emissions. The quality of the oil pump in design and execution contributes significantly to a long and efficient engine life. The commissioned production will begin in 2026.

Both components are components that are installed on what is probably the last generation of passenger car diesel engines from the manufacturer.

With these orders, Rheinmetall underlines its expertise as a competent partner in global vehicle construction across all model variants, not only in the area of ​​modern vehicles that are purely electrically powered, but also in the area of ​​classic drives. The diverse portfolio reflects the significant technological change in the various forms of drive along the entire value chain. This also includes stationary applications in hydrogen technology, balance-of-plant products for fuel cell vehicles, highly efficient components for battery-electric vehicles and also for classic drive technologies, lightweight components and metal-plastic composite materials.

