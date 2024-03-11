Rheinmetall books a major order worth €100 million for diverter air valves from a leading Asian car manufacturer

Rheinmetall receives a contract extension from one of Asia's largest automobile manufacturers

The technology group Rheinmetall has received a contract extension from an existing customer for the production of diverter air valves for various engine variants. The group has been supplying the automobile manufacturer, which is one of the largest in Asia, with thrust recirculation valves in series since 2019. The manufacturer has now seamlessly extended this contract until 2032. The contract value of this extension is around €100 million net.

With this scope, the order is the largest single order that the group has ever received for diverter air valves. A 5th generation valve was ordered for the manufacturer’s vehicle fleet. The diverter air valves are characterized by low leakage and low weight. They can be produced at group locations worldwide. Thanks to the good cooperation, further orders from the manufacturer in this product area can be expected in the future.

Electric diverter air valves ensure optimal operating behavior of engines with turbochargers by briefly opening a bypass on the compressor during overrun. This allows the turbocharger to be kept at speed if necessary and so-called “surging” is effectively prevented. Noise behavior, engine dynamics and service life of neighboring engine components are sustainably improved. Electric diverter air valves were introduced to the market by Pierburg as the first manufacturer in 2004 and have since been installed in more than 100 million engines worldwide. The 6th generation is now available. Despite constantly increasing requirements, Rheinmetall’s valves are smaller, lighter and more powerful than the variants of their market competitors thanks to extensive optimization.

With these orders, Rheinmetall underlines its expertise as a competent partner in global vehicle construction along the entire technology chain, not only in the area of ​​electrically powered vehicles, but also in the area of ​​classic drives. The diverse portfolio reflects the significant technological change in the various forms of drive along the entire value chain. This also includes stationary applications in hydrogen technology, balance-of-plant products for fuel cell vehicles, highly efficient components for battery-electric vehicles and classic drive technologies, lightweight components and metal-plastic composites.

SOURCE: Rheinmetall