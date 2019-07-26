Rheinmetall Automotive at the IAA 2019

This year’s IAA Cars will take place in Frankfurt from September 12 to 22. Auto- industry supplier Rheinmetall Automotive AG will be exhibiting its Kolbenschmidt and Pierburg brands on over 400 square meters in Hall 8 at Stand D 20. The motto “E3” stands for Emissions, Efficiency, and Electrification.

The supplier will be presenting solutions for efficient and low-emission combustion engines, electric vehicles and hybrids at its open-design stand. In addition, components from the “Beyond Powertrain” segment will also be debuting. These take modern urban and lifestyle mobility into account and include new driveline concepts for first/last mile transport as well as the pedelec Amprio, a 48-volt bicycle driveline with control unit and rechargeable batteries.

From the field of e-mobility, components for battery-powered driving and electric high-voltage traction units will be presented, as well as a 48-volt driveline for small commercial and other vehicles. Systems for thermal management in electric vehicles and systems for modern fuel-cell drivelines round off the range.

Especially in modern engines with electric or partially electric drives units, the electrification of auxiliary equipment is unavoidable. In this context, the Mechatronics division with the Pierburg brand is presenting innovations in the field of electric coolant, oil and vacuum pumps. The latter offer a broad performance spectrum: they can be used both for cooling conventional combustion engines and – in an adapted version – for fuel cell stacks in vehicles with fuel cells. Also new are innovative, environmental-friendly pumps and a variant with a valve to reduce fuel vapor emissions.

The Hardparts division with the Kolbenschmidt brand is presenting particularly low- friction concepts for modern lightweight pistons. The Liteks-5 lightweight piston was recently developed for series-production especially for gasoline engines. For high- performance engines it is also available in combination with ring carrier and cooling gallery. Technical innovations include new polymer bearing materials that are specially adapted to the more stringent mixed-friction conditions typical of hybridization and the increased use of low-viscosity oils, as well as a new maintenance-free plain bearing that significantly reduces sticking propensity and the noise caused.