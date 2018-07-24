Rheinmetall Automotive AG: Pollution reduction and innovations for the heavy duty

This year’s IAA Commercial Vehicles is being held from September 20 to 27. At home in Hannover, the fair ranks as the lead event for logistics and mobility in the commercial vehicle sector. Among the exhibitors attending is the internationally operating first-tier auto-industry supplier Rheinmetall Automotive AG. This manufacturer, a member of the Rheinmetall Group, is displaying on stand C 14, hall 16, its newest developments and current engineering highlights for commercial vehicle engines.

On an area of around 170 square meters on a very open-design stand, fair visitors have an opportunity to inform themselves about the latest products for the commercial vehicle engine sector. These center on systems and solutions for emission reduction as well as compliance with global emission standards. Also being visualized is the company’s global footprint and the international production network along with the global R&D facilities.

The Group’s Mechatronics division will focus on products for emission and fuel-consumption reduction. Besides a variety of valves and actuators, the exhibits include a modular system for back-pressure valves plus a thermo module for precision climate control of the vehicle’s interior, the battery of electric vehicles, and the driveline. The compact refrigerant system is standardized and comes completely preassembled and filled.

For the light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercials, special significance is assigned to emission control, lowering the operation costs, and the assurance of extended engine life. To this end, the Hardparts division which includes the KS Kolbenschmidt brand, offers steel pistons and piston assemblies for optimum friction and fuel consumption. The plain bearing division of KS Kolbenschmidt is showing a whole lineup of new bearings specially engineered for the tougher challenges imposed by hybrid commercial vehicle power units.

Background info

IAA Commercial Vehicles Hannover alternates every two years with IAA Cars, and this year is the 67th such event. The fair displays a broad and varied value-adding chain within the commercial vehicle industry. This year’s fair motto is Driving tomorrow.