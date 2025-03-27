Revvo joins Geotab’s Order Now program to deliver AI-powered tire intelligence, reducing downtime & maximizing fleet efficiency

Revvo integration drives proactive fleet management through AI-driven insights

Geotab USA Inc, a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions announced today that Revvo Technologies has joined its newly expanded Order Now program. Previously available only for hardware solutions, the program now includes software offerings, providing fleets with a seamless way to access and purchase a curated range of solutions from the Geotab Marketplace .

Revvo Technologies provides fleets with an advanced, AI-powered tire intelligence platform. This solution delivers near real-time monitoring and predictive analytics on tire health, including pressure, temperature, and wear, to minimize vehicle downtime and drive cost savings. With Revvo Lite, Revvo’s intelligent tire management solution, fleets can streamline the adoption of advanced tire monitoring technology directly through Order Now.

‘’By expanding Geotab’s Order Now program to include software solutions like Revvo Lite, we’re demonstrating our commitment to providing businesses with choice, flexibility, and confidence,’’ said Robin Kinsey, Associate Vice President, Marketplace at Geotab. ‘’The inclusion of Revvo Lite in Geotab’s Order Now program marks a significant step forward in proactive fleet management, enabling customers to simplify their operations and leverage AI-driven insights that translate to reduced downtime, extended tire lifespan, and a tangible return on investment.’’

“Joining Geotab’s Order Now program is an exciting step for Revvo and our customers,” said Sunjay Dodani, Co-Founder and CEO of Revvo Technologies. “Fleet managers need seamless access to the right tools to stay ahead of maintenance challenges and maximize vehicle use. As an Order Now partner, we are making it easier than ever for fleets to proactively monitor tire health, predict tire related downtime events, and automate actionable insights that drive ROI.”

The Order Now program is designed to streamline procurement and strengthen collaboration between Geotab, its Reseller Partners, and Marketplace solution providers. By integrating software solutions into the program, Geotab enhances customer access to cutting-edge tools that support smarter, data-driven fleet management.

SOURCE: Geotab