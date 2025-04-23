ReVolt Motors is out fleet-ready extended-range electric truck with distributed power capabilities

ReVolt Motors is future-proofing commercial and industrial fleets with the only U.S.-developed extended-range electric truck, delivering up to 40% fuel and emissions savings in targeted applications and a 1,200-mile range

ReVolt Motors is future-proofing commercial and industrial fleets with the only U.S.-developed extended-range electric truck, delivering up to 40% fuel and emissions savings in targeted applications and a 1,200-mile range. Its advanced hybrid drivetrain also enables off-grid power generation, giving operators the ability to run industrial equipment anywhere.

“Rising fuel costs, shrinking freight rates, and a constantly changing logistics landscape have made it harder than ever for fleet operators to stay profitable,” said Gus Gardner, founder and CEO of ReVolt Motors. “Our extended-range electric truck gives operators the tools they need to thrive today and stay ahead tomorrow, whether they’ve got a grid connection or not.”

ReVolt’s trucks deliver 670 horsepower and twice the torque of traditional diesel models, providing the robust performance required for heavy-duty hauling across even the most challenging terrains. Their lightweight design allows for increased freight capacity per trip, directly boosting revenue. Equipped with a dual powertrain, including a compact generator and regenerative braking system, these trucks continuously charge their high-capacity batteries, ensuring a 1,200-mile range. The fuel-agnostic system offers flexibility, enabling drivers to choose the optimal power source based on road conditions – diesel for smooth highways and electric for hills and urban stop-and-go driving.

The extended-range electric trucks can also power critical equipment on-site immediately, eliminating costly delays and enabling projects to proceed without interruption. ReVolt’s trucks can offload 250kw per vehicle to operate tools and equipment in remote rural and industrial environments with limited or no access to grid power. Third-party equipment can be used to connect a series of trucks, creating a microgrid to provide a reliable energy solution. This is particularly valuable for industries like mining or oil and gas, where companies often face months of delays waiting for grid infrastructure to reach their sites. Additional applications include supporting emergency response efforts by delivering power to first responders when hurricanes, snowstorms, wildfires, or other severe weather events have disrupted the grid.

Earlier this year, ReVolt introduced its hybrid drivetrain technology and has already secured Page Trucking as its first fleet customer. The company is collaborating with Flodraulic, leveraging over 50 years of expertise in fluid power to refine its advanced hydraulic systems. Through this collaboration, ReVolt is also sourcing key components from Danfoss Editron, including the generator, inverters, and controllers, which are essential for converting mechanical energy from the combustion engine into electricity, converting DC to AC, and managing power distribution.

