Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive countries to charge an EV in Europe

The Netherlands is the cheapest country to charge an EV in Europe at €2.74 per charge

New research by Switcher.ie has revealed the cheapest and most expensive countries in Europe to charge an electric vehicle.

As the deadline for the ban on new diesel and petrol cars looms closer, electric vehicle sales are continuing to climb across the EU, with a 28% rise in the sale of fully electric cars in 2022.

The Netherlands was the cheapest country to charge an EV costing an average of €2.74 per charge: €24.91 less per charge than Denmark, which was the most expensive.

Top 10 cheapest countries to charge an electric car in Europe

The cheapest places in Europe to run an electric vehicle are mostly in central and southeastern Europe with the exception of the Netherlands, which has generous government energy allowances.

According to Carzone.ie, the most affordable new electric car in Ireland is the Fiat 500, followed by the Nissan Leaf.

Netherlands

Average cost to charge: €2.74

Average cost 100km: €0.80

Kosovo

Average cost to charge: €3.71

Average cost 100km: €1.09

Georgia

Average cost to charge: €4.53

Average cost 100km: €1.33

Serbia

Average cost to charge: €4.90

Average cost 100km: €1.44

Turkey

Average cost to charge: €5.25

Average cost 100km: €1.54

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Average cost to charge: €5.38

Average cost 100km: €1.58

North Macedonia

Average cost to charge: €5.70

Average cost 100km: €1.67

Albania

Average cost to charge: €5.71

Average cost 100km: €1.67

Hungary

Average cost to charge: €5.75

Average cost 100km: €1.69

Montenegro

Average cost to charge: €5.83

Average cost 100km: €1.71

Top 10 most expensive countries to charge an electric car in Europe

The most expensive countries to charge EVs tend to have a higher EV market share of new car sales and more electric and hybrid vehicles on the road, with the exception of Cyprus and Czechia.

According to Carzone.ie, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range with a 538km range is the one to beat, but you may also look to the more recent Mercedes EQS 450+ or the Hyundai IONIQ 6 Long Range AWD to give you peace of mind on long trips.

Denmark

Average cost to charge: €27.65

Average cost 100km: €8.11

Belgium

Average cost to charge: €20.48

Average cost 100km: €6.00

Germany

Average cost to charge: €19.89

Average cost 100km: €5.83

Italy

Average cost to charge: €18.89

Average cost 100km: €5.54

Spain

Average cost to charge: €18.63

Average cost 100km: €5.46

6.Czechia

Average cost to charge: €18.55

Average cost 100km: €5.44

Ireland

Average cost to charge: €16.63

Average cost 100km: €4.87

Cyprus

Average cost to charge: €15.81

Average cost 100km: €4.64

Sweden

Average cost to charge: €15.32

Average cost 100km: €4.49

Romania

Average cost to charge: €14.33

Average cost 100km: €4.20

Eoin Clarke Commercial Director of Switcher.ie comments:

“As consumers are hit with spiralling inflation, it’s no surprise that EV sales continue to skyrocket – at over 70% cheaper than diesel or petrol vehicles to run, they could save you a serious amount in fuel costs.”

“The price of electricity fluctuates hugely across Europe and can depend on things like the use of renewables in a country’s energy mix, and the amount of levies and subsidies available.

If you’re thinking of buying an EV, most EU states will offer some kind of financial incentive, whether it’s through purchase grants, tax benefits or scrappage schemes. Do your research before spending out on a new EV, and make sure you take advantage of all the incentives on offer.”

“You could also save money by switching your energy supplier. Shop around for a supplier who offers tariffs designed for electric car drivers – there could be discounts for charging your car at a time when energy is cheaper, as well as exclusive products and deals.”

SOURCE: Switcher.ie