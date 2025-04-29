Rethinking the way we perceive, design and use electric LCVs with Renault Trafic, Goelette and Estafette

A historic leader in van design and a pioneer in electric LCVs, Renault is looking to strengthen its market lead with a new generation of disruptive electric LCVs

A pioneer of 100% electric commercial vehicles with Kangoo 15 years ago, Renault has always maintained an innovative, business-oriented approach to its range dedicated to professionals.

With a comprehensive, multi-energy range for each of its utility models, the brand is able to provide a personalized solution tailored to every customer need.

New Renault Master voted “International Van Of The Year 2025”, has recently redefined segment standards thanks to a disruptive approach and an “Aerovan” design offering the best efficiency on the market in both internal combustion and electric versions.

Today, the brand is going one step further with a new family of electric vans, developed by FLEXIS with a fresh approach to use, and adapted to today’s professional constraints.

Flexible, smart and sustainable vehicles for business users

Compact dimensions and agility on city streets

Trafic, Goelette and Estafette are built on a new all-electric skateboard platform, designed to optimise load capacity in relation to footprint, with a minimal front overhang and rear-mounted powertrain. This makes for a turning diameter as small as on Clio (10.3 metres). Looking beyond eco-responsibility, the most important factors for easy urban use are compact dimensions and agility.

Ecological sustainability

In line with its sustainability objectives, Renault has increased the percentage of recycled materials used for the exterior and interior of all three vehicles to 22.5%, while 80% of these materials can be recycled at the end of their life. These figures exclude the battery.

Renault Group aims to achieve 33% recycled content in its vehicles by 2030.

Long range and low power consumption

The right solution for every application: Two battery options

For greater flexibility in use, Trafic, Goelette and Estafette E-Tech ship with a choice of two battery solutions: standard range and long range.

For high-mileage drivers, the long-range battery with NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) technology delivers the highest energy density for maximum range: around 450 km WLTP* (Trafic).

For business users working primarily in urban areas, the standard range battery uses LFP (lithium Iron phosphate) technology, free of rare metals such as cobalt and nickel for a competitive offer in terms of price and autonomy, with nearly 350 km WLTP* (on Trafic), which meets the needs of many professionals

Ultra-fast charging thanks to 800V technology

Alongside their comfortable and versatile range, the batteries also gain the new 800V fast-charging technology, making everyday organisation easier for business users. A first for Renault vehicles!

With a DC fast-charging point, the battery charges from 15% to 80% in under 20 minutes.

Next-generation electric motor

With 150 kW and 345 Nm, the new electric motor, designed in Europe, stands out for its high efficiency.

Hyper-connected to the cloud and the power grid

The flexibility of SDV

Hyper-connected and open, Trafic, Goelette and Estafette are the first Renault vehicles to gain central, scalable and flexible SDV architecture. They will receive automatic updates through Renault to ensure a long service life without obsolescence issues. They also benefit the ecosystems of the professionals who use them, by integrating their digital interface into the heart of the vehicle, thanks to the software modularity of the SDV architecture.

V2X functionalities

Trafic, Goelette & Estafette will offer Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionalities.

This includes the ability to charge external devices (V2L, from the vehicle to an electrical device) with a plug in the cab, in the cargo area or via an adapter to be plugged into the charging socket to connect devices (tools, computers, for example).

They can also be integrated into the grid and supply energy from their batteries (V2G functionalities) from the vehicle to the grid, thanks to the bidirectional charger.

Competitive edge

In short, Renault’s new E-Tech vans have been designed to simplify the lives of our business customers and reduce the pressure on their running costs with a 360° transformation of on-board hardware and software. Renault, pioneer of the 100% electric van with Kangoo, continues to revolutionize the commercial vehicle market with this new range of E-Tech vans!

Made in Sandouville

Trafic, Goelette and Estafette will all be built in France, at the Renault Group plant in Sandouville. They will be built alongside the Trafic ICE, which is continuing its market career. Sandouville will also build custom bodies for Qstomize, the Renault subsidiary specialising in LCV customisation and conversion, in a building close to the main factory.

“Renault renews its best-seller in the medium van segment and redefines market standards with a trilogy of electric products at the forefront of technology. Designed around software, they benefit from software and hardware upgrades throughout their lifecycle to support professionals and local authorities in their energy transition as effectively as possible, offering them a wide variety of eco-responsible solutions. Thanks to their compactness, optimal ergonomics and energy efficiency, they are perfectly suited to the toughest urban constraints, while reducing operating costs.” Alessandro de Rinaldis, Renault Trafic, Goelette and Estafette Head of Product & Revenue

Renault Trafic E-Tech: Versatility champion

The ultimate all-rounder, Trafic E-Tech takes versatility to the next level its new SDV electric version, setting new standards in agility, compact dimensions and connectivity.

A name synonymous with success

Launched in 1980, Trafic has been built in over 2.5 million units across three generations. Its name has become synonymous with success on the medium LCV market. Building on this heritage, the fourth generation all-electric model marks a revolutionary change.

Optimised dimensions

Built on an EV skateboard platform, with an underfloor battery and rear-mounted powertrain, the L1 van has load capacity of 5.1 m3 for a length of 4.87m and a width of 1.92m (identical on all three vehicles). The L2 van has load capacity of 5.8 m3 for a length of 5.27m, with a wheelbase that is 40 cm longer. At the same time, overall height has been reduced to 1.90m, ensuring access to all underground car parks.

Modern, high-tech, futuristic design

Trafic is a vehicle of modern design, with a short front overhang, generous wheelbase and aerodynamic, one-box bodystyle.

It is also high-tech, with a front light strip expressing strong brand identity. The ultramodern effect is further underlined by the backlit logo and light guides extending out to the DRLs to create a cutting-edge light signature.

This light strip immediately draws the eye, while also making the front end look wider. The headlights underneath are more discreet in design.

The futuristic style of Trafic can also be seen in its visor-like windscreen, made up of the windscreen itself and two side windows.

Beautiful in black

Alongside the design balance visible in its modern overall proportions, Trafic also strikes a balance in its bodywork, with some areas being body-coloured and others black to express the robust strength expected of an LCV.

The front bumper comprises a large section with a black grain finish. Extensive design work has been conducted on each constituent part, to showcase the overall appearance, while avoiding a bulky look. The black grain plastic of the lower bumper section features a laser pattern, similar to Scenic E-Tech electric. This attention to finish is a signature of the new Renault design language.

At the front, the body-coloured area appears to float between two black sections: the strip with the light signature and the bumper.

At the side, the lower body protection in black grain plastic illustrates the vehicle’s robust strength and ability to face the day-to-day challenges of business use. At the same time, the laser patterns demonstrate a real focus on design. A beltline of original design adds a dynamic touch to the side panels. With its seemingly random breaks, it creates an impression of movement and energy, even when the van is stationary.

Top rear, the aerodynamic feature is also in black grain plastic, as is the lower section of the bumper, again with the same pattern of lines and grooves.

Trafic is also the first Renault to receive a rear light signature. Sculpted in 3D, it comprises a double vertical line on either side of the asymmetrical swing doors. The conventional lighting functions are housed in a single block, also in relief, under the light signature.

In the same way as on Renault passenger vehicles, the logo is placed directly on the body, on the right-hand rear door. The Trafic badge on the left shows the new lettering adopted for brand LCVs.

“Placing the powertrain at the rear made it possible to move the cabin forward while creating a one-box bodystyle whose aerodynamics are further optimised by the streamlined roof rails. Based on the best trade-off between aerodynamics and capacity, the rails taper slightly towards the rear, which is completed by a large spoiler with two side deflectors on the doors.” Yannick Bignon, LCV Design Director, Renault

A modern cockpit of disruptive design

As part of a disruptive approach to design, the cockpit features a robust tube-shaped dashboard running from one side of the cabin to the other. While the tubular shape is timeless, the dashboard is also eminently modern with two screens: a 10” instrument cluster and a 12” central screen facing the driver (X°).

The seats are upholstered in a mix of grey and Zeta blue-jean fabric, with yellow topstitching on the grey and white on the blue-jean.

Generous storage capacity

Storage is a key part of the driving experience for business users, and Trafic meets this need with an array of ingenious, generously sized compartments. As well as a closed glovebox, the cockpit includes a number of open but suitably partitioned compartments: three cupholders and a document holder under the central screen, three storage areas behind the instrument cluster, two small cubbies on either side of the steering wheel, a deep shelf under the ‘tube’ on the passenger side, and two levels of storage in the doors, the highest for small items and the lowest for bulky objects, such as bottles of water. Behind the dashboard, between the ‘tube’ and the base of the windscreen, a vast area is provided for the secure storage of all sorts of objects, such as a notebook, a jacket or a pad. Reflecting the vehicle’s durability, this area, which is visible from both the outside and inside, is made of natural fibre and polypropylene composites (NFPP).

Renault Goelette E-Tech: Champion of custom conversions

Sharing the same platform and cab as the Trafic E-Tech, the Goelette E-Tech stands out for its great capacity to transform cargo space. Thanks to its reinforced axles, it can carry loads of up to 1.4 tonnes, enabling it to be customized in any way Renault sees fit, with conversions carried out in the factory and by Qstomize or its network of certified bodybuilders.

A historic name

A historic Renault LCV, Goelette was on the road from 1956. Tough, robust and easy to convert, it was one of the most versatile vans for self-employed people or small businesses with specific requirements.

Three versions on the production line

Directly derived from the Trafic van, from which it takes its dimensions and cab design (exterior and interior), Goelette takes full advantage of the flexibility of the “skateboard” platform to offer several different “factory” versions, such as, for example, a chassis cab, a high-volume box or an extended cab.

The chassis cab is a bare chassis beyond the cab, which can be fitted with any body offered by processors to meet the specific needs of different professionals.

The chassis can be fitted with a large-volume box that can exceed 10 m3, depending on the customer’s requirements. The lower section of a Goelette with a box is then fitted with a special trim behind the cab, including a rear bumper fitted with a side panel to house the spare wheel.

The deep cab, which combines transport for up to 6 people with ample loading space, will also be assembled on the main production line, and like the other conversions, will benefit from Renault’s quality manufacturing standards.

Renault Estafette E-Tech: Champion of urban operations

Estafette E-Tech closely resembles the concept car of the same name unveiled last September. It is the first vehicle designed from start to finish to reflect the specifications and driver experience of a specific business area: urban operations.

A new take on an iconic van

Estafette E-Tech is a vehicle of modern and disruptive design. Its name is a tribute to the Renault van that revolutionised its market segment in 1959, adopting a front-wheel-drive layout at a time when brand passenger cars were still rear-wheel-drive. Over half a million Renault Estafette vans were built between 1959 and 1980.

Reaching for the heights

Estafette is exceptionally tall at 2.60m, allowing an operator driver of 1.90m tall to stand upright inside the vehicle. Although its height sets it apart from Trafic, Estafette nevertheless shares the same skateboard platform. Available in one length of 5.27m. Estafette features load capacity of 9.2 m3.

Anamorphic design

The design language is shared with Trafic, but tailored to the specific proportions of Estafette. It has a one-box bodystyle, visor-like windscreen and front strip illustrating brand identity. The rear light signature is a homothetic copy of the approach seen on Trafic.

The lower body protection with its black grain finish underlines the robust strength of the bodywork and its ability to cope with intensive use in urban environments. This feature is visually echoed by the roof side rails which are also black, in order to make the vehicle look less tall.

Doors and openings of advanced design

Estafette ships with sliding side doors and a rear roller shutter designed in concept and in detail to optimise the work of operator drivers.

Suspended from an external rail, the doors open and close in a single movement, without having to pull on them first, as is usually the case with vans. To make the work of operator drivers even easier, the outside handles are designed to be opened with the elbow alone, so drivers can keep a firm grip on merchandise. Further, again to make this manoeuvre easier, the right-hand sliding door – on the pavement side – has been made lighter by removing stowage space and the mechanism for lowering the window.

In the same way as on all vehicles built for logistics platforms, the rear features a roller shutter rather than hinged doors, which would prevent full contact with the loading bay and require more parking space for operations. The curtain opens with a flick of the wrist, and the slats slide along the ceiling rather than forming a compact roll. This maintains the full load height.

Optimised interior design

The tube-shaped dashboard running the width of the cab is the same as on Trafic and Goelette. The only difference is that it is 20 cm higher with a simplified lower layout, mainly in order to create additional storage space to the right of the driver. The driver’s compartment has been optimized to provide ample free space, and a folding seat can accommodate a passenger for occasional use or driver training..

The driver’s seat is placed on a podium in order to provide a panoramic view of the exterior environment and allow easy movement easily from the wheel to the cargo area. When the driver activates a delivery stop by pressing a button, the interior door opens automatically, and the exterior hazard lights come on.

The SDV revolution

The SDV or Software Defined Vehicle, is a technological breakthrough. Software is no longer peripheral and limited to certain functions, as in previous architectures, but central to the entire vehicle. This centralised software architecture can be updated throughout the life of the vehicle, in the same way as a phone or a laptop.

“The vehicle is equipped with supercomputers, operating in the same way as a brain with two hemispheres. The right hemisphere manages the interfaces with the driver, i.e. infotainment, apps, voice control, 3D browsing and sign recognition. The left hemisphere is the vehicle’s nervous system, controlling all the actuators for the various functions, from braking to locking, as well as storing the data supplied by the sensors.” Antoine Vuillaume, SDV Programme Director , Ampere

CAR OS operating system

Designed by Ampere, the new CAR OS (Car Operating System) runs with AndroidTM Automotive OS, making it easy to use while remaining open to a wide range of current and future apps.

Digital personalisation

This open design means that companies will be able to integrate their own operating system with the vehicle’s multimedia system. In this way, firms will be able to send their drivers all the information they need during their rounds (time, route, contacts, comments, and so on).

Vehicles with specific functions, such as refrigerated vehicles, ambulances or other converted versions, will also be able to make full use of the intelligent SDV architecture. On refrigerated vehicles, for example, the cold chain will be maintained as part of a predictive approach, based on highly detailed, real-time information such as the outside temperature and actual electricity consumption of the vehicle. If necessary, an additional charge will be scheduled to maintain the cold chain.

Automatic and personalised updates

The central software is cloud-connected and can be updated remotely and in real time.

Just like on their computer or smartphone, professional customers will be able to “upgrade” their vehicle by adding new functions throughout its lifecycle, in real time. Personalized offers, in line with actual usage and driving habits, can be proposed.

The experience of a professional user can therefore be enhanced with functions adapted to his or her profession and usage:

Vehicles requiring specific functionalities, such as ambulances, fire engines, police vehicles, refrigerated vehicles or other converted versions, will be able to integrate dedicated applications enabling each component to operate in a unique, centralized way, in the same spirit as the award-winning openR link innovation with convertor companion on Renault Master, with the added intelligence of the SDV;

Companies with their own operating systems will be able to integrate these into the vehicle’s multimedia system to transmit information in real time (time, route, contacts, remarks, etc.) to the driver as he makes his rounds

Fleet users will be able to log in to their profile to access their personalized interface with the vehicle settings and applications they are accustomed to using

Predictive maintenance for faultless availability

Already available on existing vehicles, predictive maintenance is becoming even more precise, with a strong computing capacity and intelligence of SDV architecture.

It will be possible to track the wear of some parts and to identify failures in real time. Diagnostics will be carried out remotely. This will make it possible to plan for repairs or correct faults directly.

This feature will be particularly useful for fleet managers, allowing them to optimise costs, as well as vehicle uptime and availability.

“On new SDV vehicles, the algorithm that calculates tire wear integrates more and more real-time data, including driving style, vehicle load and road typology, providing reliable, personalized anticipation of future situations.” Antoine Vuillaume, SDV Programme Director , Ampere

An enriched on-board experience

Supported by SDV technology, Trafic, Estafette and Goelette also introduce a new-generation openR multimedia system equipped with a 12-inch screen and optimized for light commercial vehicles (LCVs). Featuring the largest screen in the Renault LCV range, this system offers navigation specially designed for LCVs, considering particular their dimensions and load to avoid unsuitable routes. In this way, the on-board electric route planner provides the best itineraries, suggesting optimized recharging stops thanks to enhanced consumption accuracy.

Features with Google built-in, including Google Assistant and more on Google Play, will also be available. Without taking their eyes off the road, Google Assistant enables drivers to interact intuitively with their vehicle to manage the temperature, take notes, control the radio or request what is the latest news or weather. Google Play offers an ever-expanding catalog of applications (over 100 apps downloadable today) to enrich the on-board experience on the 12-inch screen. Among the applications available are Vivaldi, an Internet browser that lets you access, for example, to your e-mails. EasyPark simplifies payment for parking while Amazon Music, Spotify and Deezer provide access to favorite playlists.

Enhanced safety

To improve driving behavior and enhance safety, Trafic, Estafette & Goelette feature the Safety Coach on-board service.

Thanks to the vehicle’s sensors and artificial intelligence, it assesses the risks faced by the driver, taking into account: vehicle speed, safety distances, management of trajectories and lane changes, and also vigilance.

Based on the data collected, the system will provide the driver with a score out of 100 (Safety Score) at the end of the journey, with advice for the driver depending on the results.

The Safety Monitor, meanwhile, will display a real-time measure of the driver’s driving behavior directly on the dashboard.

Make everyday electric life easier with the My Renault app

Trafic, Estafette and Goelette benefit from the functionalities of the My Renault application, which are useful in everyday life with an electric vehicle, including charge and pre-conditioning programming, range monitoring. Other functions also make servicing easier, such as locating the vehicle, checking the status of doors with locks, or tracking vehicle maintenance with the connected maintenance calendar.

Digital personalization

Thanks to the openness of the system, companies with their own operating system can integrate it into the vehicle’s multimedia system. In this way, a company will be able to transmit all the information it needs to its driver (time, itinerary, contacts, remarks, etc.).

Vehicles requiring specific functionalities, such as refrigerated vehicles, ambulances or other converted versions, will each make full use of the intelligence of the SDV architecture. On the former, the cold chain could be guaranteed in a predictive way, using a maximum of extremely detailed, real-time information on the vehicle, such as the outside temperature and actual power consumption, with, if necessary, additional recharge planning required to maintain the cold chain.

Higher value

Being able to update vehicles remotely not only improves the driving experience and therefore the productivity of business users, it also contributes to vehicle value. A vehicle that is three or four years old will not lose its value to the same extent, since it will have been enhanced with new functions. This means a higher residual value. This rejuvenating effect is particularly useful on LCVs. As well as having a far longer service life than passenger cars, these vehicles are subject to more frequent and intensive use.

New connected services will be added to Trafic, Estafette and Goelette throughout their lives, enhancing the driving experience and vehicle management.

Developed by Flexis and built in France at the Renault Group Sandouville plant, Trafic, Estafette and Goelette will be available from 2026.

* Pending WLTP homologation

Google, Android and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

