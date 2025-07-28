RESVION becomes the new owner of Tremonia Mobility

RESVION, a transformation- and growth-oriented investment company with a focus on special situations, has acquired the shares in Tremonia Mobility GmbH, the leading minibus manufacturer and a shaper of the mobility transition based in Dortmund, from the investment company AEQUITA

After the carve-out from Daimler Buses, which was successfully implemented by AEQUITA, Tremonia Mobility has been able to establish itself as an innovative premium provider in the field of sustainable mobility solutions in the public and private sectors throughout Europe in recent years. In addition, Tremonia Mobility has once again demonstrated its innovative strength with two fully battery-electric buses developed in-house (Tremonia City 45 Electric & City 75 Electric), which was confirmed and crowned by the recently received “Minibus of the Year 2025!” award.

RESVION wants to further accelerate the dynamic growth of Tremonia Mobility and in particular drive its expansion in Europe. RESVION and Tremonia Mobility see significant potential in the further development of the business model and the market development towards flexible and low-emission mobility.

Marius Banholzer, Managing Partner RESVION: “We would like to thank AEQUITA for the great work they have done over the past few years, in which essential foundations have been laid and growth impulses have been set. We at RESVION share the vision of Tremonia Mobility and will help to achieve the growth targets and help shape the transport turnaround with our operational expertise and network.”

Philipp Ostermann, Chief Commercial Officer of Tremonia Mobility: “Tremonia Mobility stands for first-class premium minibuses for public transport, shuttle and tourist transport Made in Germany and the mobility transformation of tomorrow: emission-free, economical and customizable. I am pleased to have RESVION as a partner at our side who shares our goals and actively supports us in implementing our vision.

We will continue to expand Tremonia Mobility and build on our previous successes with existing and new partners. First-class after-sales service and high-quality products are the minimum requirement – our employees make this possible, every day.”

SOURCE: PR Newswire