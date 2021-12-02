Results of LADA car sales in November 2021

In November 2021, the sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles totaled to 26 373 units

In November 2021, the sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles totaled to 26 373 units. This is 30.7% less compared to November 2020 due to ongoing world EC supplies crisis and lack of cars in the network. Nevertheless, the sales result for 11 months of this year (320 795 cars) shows positive dynamics – in January-November, the sales growth was 6.0%. According to Company’s estimates, in November and by 11 months of 2021 the Brand is keeping the leading market share in Russia.

In November, the bestseller of the LADA line-up was again the Vesta family with a result of 9 035 cars sold. The Granta family is in second place – 7 231 cars sold. The third place was regained by vehicles of the Largus family – the combined sales of passenger versions and LCVs amounted to 5 037 cars.

Nicolas Maure, President of AVTOVAZ JSC: “The situation with EC supplies is improving gradually but it is too early to forecast precise timing for the end of this supply crisis. We are engaging all possible actions to minimize impacts to production output, and we forecast positive sales dynamics for the whole 2021”.

SOURCE: LADA