Results of a collision test conducted on the driver’s side of a Toyota RAIZE

On Friday, May 19, Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu) announced that it had found wrongdoing in the certification procedures for the side impact collision tests (UN-R135) of Daihatsu ROCKY HEVs and Toyota RAIZE HEVs for the domestic market. Shipments and sales of those vehicles were suspended as of the same day.

We sincerely apologize for any concern and inconvenience this may have caused to all relevant parties, including customers.

Daihatsu has voluntarily conducted an in-house collision test to confirm the safety performance of the Toyota RAIZE HEV. The test was conducted to address the safety concerns of customers who use the model. We would like to report the results as follows

I. Results of the in-house driver’s seat side collision test

1) Date and location

Date: Wednesday, May 24

Location: Daihatsu Shiga Technical Center

2) Outline

Purpose: To confirm the safety of a vehicle when it collides with a utility pole from the side.

Overview: The side of a vehicle was crashed into a utility-type pole at a speed of 32 km/h. The following three items were confirmed.

If the occupant impact (injury value) meets legal standards If the door does not dislodge or release If the amount of fuel leakage is below a certain value

<Image of the test>

3) Test results

The following results meet regulatory safety standards.

Legal standard value Test results Remarks Occupant Impact (injury value) Head Criteria for head injuries (HIC) Less than 1,000 〇 Meets legal standard values for all items Shoulder Shoulder load (kN) Less than 3.0 〇 Chest Rib displacement (mm) Less than 55 〇 Abdomen Abdominal muscle displacement (mm) Less than 65 〇 Lower spinal acceleration (G) Less than 75 〇 Pelvis Symphysis pubis load (kN) Less than 3.36 〇 Door dislodgement / release none 〇 Fuel leak Less than or equal to the prescribed amount (5mins. / 30mins.) 〇

II. Actions going forward

The test conducted at this time is a Daihatsu in-house test and has not been confirmed by the certification authority. The necessary procedures for shipment and sales resumption of the Toyota RAIZE will be implemented, such as conducting tests in the presence of certification authorities and confirming other certification items in consultation with the authorities.

On Friday, May 12, the top management of each group company gathered to discuss the “Toyota Group’s commitment to facing manufacturing with sincerity” and renewed recognition of this goal.

We are currently working with all companies, to re-examine our past governance structure, including our own, and have begun a thorough review.

We view this case not as an individual or workplace issue, but rather a company-wide issue where an individual or workplace was forced to commit a wrongdoing. Together with Daihatsu, we are committed to listening to the voices of those on the front lines and carefully responding to the situation.