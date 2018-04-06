The restyled face of Chevrolet cars

Chevrolet is strengthening its car lineup with premium, sporty styling, enhanced features and expanded choices for the 2019 Malibu, Cruze and Spark.

Cars are important part of today’s industry retail and fleet markets, and represent a quarter of the industry’s retail market.

“We are committed to offering consumers a full lineup of products with fresh designs, new technologies and efficient powertrain options,” said Brian Sweeney, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet. “The investments we have made in Spark, Cruze and Malibu will help position the brand for success in competitive segments that still make up a significant part of the total industry.”

The 2019 Cruze, Malibu and Spark will offer a wide variety of trims, packages and models — from entry level to high end — to meet the needs of today’s car buyers. Chevrolet’s car lineup has proven effective at bringing in new and younger customers to the brand who then become loyal advocates.

Design DNA

Design and performance are important to today’s car customers, no matter the vehicle. The restyled faces of Chevrolet cars offer signature lighting that makes each car instantly recognizable as a Chevrolet, day or night. Redesigned front ends for the Spark, Cruze and Malibu offer a more premium look while maintaining their athletic body sides.

“The restyled face of Chevy cars for 2019 is characterized by a family-like appearance, with each model honoring its Chevrolet heritage while showing off expressive designs,” said John Cafaro, executive director, Global Chevrolet Design

A greater attention to detail includes intricate, sculpted grilles and integrated signature headlamps. All three models incorporate Chevrolet’s signature dual-element taillamps.

What’s new for 2019

Malibu — The first-ever Malibu RS offers a sporty, personalized appearance driven by blacked-out styling cues including a black sport grille, black bowtie emblems, a rear spoiler, 18-inch machined wheels and dual-outlet exhaust. The interior features a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, black cloth seats and standard 8-inch diagonal touchscreen for the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system. A new CVT transmission is standard on models with the 1.5L turbocharged engine.

Cruze — In addition to the updated front fascia styling, the 2019 Cruze receives new interior color options, new infotainment system utilizing a standard 7-inch diagonal color touchscreen and expanded availability of remote start and automatic climate control, which are now standard on LT and Premier models. The first-ever LS Hatch trim is added to the Cruze Hatch line. The Hatchback model claimed 20 percent of all Cruze sales in its first full year of production.

Spark — Chevrolet’s segment sales-leading mini-car receives new front-end styling with cues inspired by the updated Malibu and Cruze, along with new exterior colors options, revised interior trim and an additional available active safety feature: Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking*.

The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu, Cruze and Spark go on sale later this year. Chevrolet is the most awarded and fastest-growing brand the last four years overall.**

*Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for important feature limitations and information.

**Based on total aggregate recognized industry awards and retail share gains, 2014-2017.

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.