Resolutions adopted at SSAB’s 2018 AGM

SSAB’s annual general meeting (AGM) was held today, April 10, 2018, in Stockholm. The AGM resolved on a dividend of SEK 1.00 per share for the financial year 2017.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet

The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of result

The AGM resolved on a dividend of SEK 1.00 per share for the financial year 2017, with Thursday, 12 April 2018 as the record date. Dividends are expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Discharge from liability

The AGM granted the directors and President & CEO discharge from liability in respect of the financial year 2017.

Board and auditor fees

The AGM resolved on the payment of Board fees in the amount of SEK 1,725,000 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 800,000 to the Deputy Chairman of the Board (if appointed by the Board of Directors after the general meeting) and SEK 575,000 to each director who is not employed in the Group. Compensation to directors in respect of committee work in the Audit Committee will be paid in the amount of SEK 130,000 each, with the exception of the position of Chairman of the Audit Committee, for which payment will be made in the amount of SEK 210,000. Compensation to directors in respect of committee work in the Remuneration Committee will be paid in the amount of SEK 105,000 each, with the exception of the position of Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, for which payment will be made in the amount of SEK 160,000. Auditor fees will be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Directors

It was resolved that the Board of Directors will comprise eight members. Directors Petra Einarsson, Marika Fredriksson, Bengt Kjell, Pasi Laine, Matti Lievonen, Martin Lindqvist, Annika Lundius and Lars Westerberg were re-elected.

Bengt Kjell was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Auditors

It was resolved that the auditors will be one registered accounting firm. PwC was re-elected for a term of office up to and including the 2019 AGM.

Guidelines for determination of salaries and other compensation for the President & CEO and other senior executives

Guidelines were adopted regarding the determination of salaries and other compensation for the President & CEO and other senior executives in accordance with the Board’s proposal.

The information was provided for publication on April 10, 2018.

