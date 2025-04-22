Reservations open for Renault 5 Turbo 3E!

Renault is opening reservations for Renault 5 Turbo 3E, its new “mini-supercar” resurrecting the legend of Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2

Following the reveal and official announcement of the reboot on 17 March, Renault is opening reservations for the Renault 5 Turbo 3E* “mini-supercar” on 22 April 2025, from 9am (CET). A modern, electric reboot of the legendary Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2 of the 1980s, the new vehicle will be available from €155,000 including VAT as an introductory price, excluding options, accessories and personalisation choices (provisional recommended retail price, limited to the first 500 signatories in the Renault network of a priority order reservation, subject to change when sales open). It will be sold in Europe (including the UK), the Middle East, Japan and Australia.

*Vehicle not yet homologated – technical specifications subject to change through to homologation.

An exceptional car demands an exceptional marketing plan. From 22 April, customers wishing to place a secure order for one of the 1,980 numbered examples of Renault 5 Turbo 3E can complete the form on the dedicated page of the Renault website in their country. They will select a dealer who will contact them to make an appointment at the showroom. Here, they will sign a reservation form and make a payment of €50,0000. They will then have priority when Renault 5 Turbo 3E becomes available to buy. Customers can choose the number of their future car if they so wish (paying option).

In line with the principle of upfront funding, any dealers placing a reservation for a car – in their capacity as key partners – will contribute to its pre-financing, just like the customers.. This collective effort will contribute to financing the development of Renault 5 Turbo 3E.

Creating a unique car

The next phase will start in early 2026, when customers will be contacted by their selected dealer in to specify their personalisation choices. They will then be first in line to order Renault 5 Turbo 3E when it becomes available. Alongside the historic colours of Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2, such as the Rouge Grenade of production models, or the black, yellow and white racing livery of the Renault 5 Turbo that won the 1982 Tour de Corse rally, customers will be able to choose from a range of new “gentleman driver” options. They will have the opportunity to meet Renault designers in order to create their own exterior and interior livery, selecting the colours and materials for a wide range of features: seats, door panels, dashboard, etc. Allowing them to create a truly unique car.

Finally, in first-half 2027, customers will be able to finalise the configuration and order their car from the dealer. The amount paid for the reservation will be deducted from the total amount payable, in line with the configuration selected. The first vehicles configured and ordered will be delivered in 2027 (subject to homologation).

“We are proud to have succeeded in involving our dealers, as well as the first customers, in the pre-financing process of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E. To achieve this, we have implemented an innovative reservation scheme, befitting this exceptional vehicle, an major image vector for the Renault brand. On one hand, it allows customers to secure a priority order reservation within the network from today. On the other hand, it helps us finalize the development of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E and launch the first units in 2027. The Renault 5 Turbo 3E could not have come to life without this entirely new process, which demonstrates Renault Group’s ability to innovate in the marketing schemes of extraordinary projects.” Ivan Segal, Global Sales and Operations Director, Renault brand

540 hp in-wheel motors

Built on a custom-designed aluminium platform tailored to its performance and ambitions, Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a vehicle of spectacular dimensions: 4.08m long, 2.03m wide and 1.38m tall. Combining supercar-width with city-car length and impressive levels of performance, it can claim to create a new class of vehicles: “mini-supercars”.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E ships with two innovative in-wheel motors at the rear, making it a rear-wheel drive. Developing the equivalent of 540 hp, it boasts a massive 4,800 Nm of torque that is available even faster than with a conventional electric motor. With its all-carbon superstructure, it weighs under 1,450 kilos and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds. With a 70 kWh battery and onboard DC charger able to support up to 350 kW with its 800-volt architecture, it charges from 15 to 80% in just 15 minutes. The standard WLTP range will be over 400 km.

Advanced expertise from Renault Group brands and entities

Drawing upon the wide-ranging expertise of Renault Group, Renault 5 Turbo 3E is the brand’s most powerful road car ever, with the highest levels of performance. Developed by Alpine, it will be assembled at the Jean Rédélé Alpine plant in Dieppe. Ampere contributed its expertise in software and electronic architecture, while Mobilize provided services to make EV driving easier: Mobilize Smart Charge, Mobilize Charge Pass, Plug & Charge function and bi-directional charging (V2L and V2G).

Meet-up at Goodwood

Following the reservation phase, Renault 5 Turbo 3E will be on display at the recently opened RNLT stores in Paris, Brussels, Rotterdam, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, London and Riyadh, allowing potential customers and the general public to enjoy a closer look. It will then go on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from 10 to 13 July 2025.

