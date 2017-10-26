‘Research: Passenger Car OEM Data Book / Q3 – 2017’ published by Automotive World

Automotive World’s Passenger Car OEM Quarterly Data Book is an essential source of information for anyone with an interest in the operational activities of the world’s major passenger car OEMs and the markets in which they operate.
‘Research: Passenger Car OEM Data Book / Q3 – 2017’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/research-passenger-car-oem-data-book-q3-2017/) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.
In this report:
- Strategic analysis of the activities of the world’s top 16 passenger car OEMs
- Annual new registration data is now available at Region / Market / Group / Brand level for all 55 markets
- Annual new registration data is also available at Region / Market / Segment level for all 55 markets
- New registration data is shown for all groups and brands – previously minor OEMs were all included in “Other”
- Data on the top-50 best-selling models is available for all 55 markets
- Annual production data by brand is shown for 40 producing countries
- Quarterly production data by model is shown for 40 producing countries
Table of contents:
- Summary
- BMW Group
- Daimler
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors
- Honda Motor Company
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Mazda Motor Corporation
- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
- Nissan Motor Company
- PSA Group
- Renault Automobile
- Subaru
- Suzuki Motor Corporation
- Toyota Group
- Volkswagen Group
- Global New Registration Data
- Global Production Data
INFO
Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/passenger-car-oem-data-book-q3-2017/
For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: https://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.