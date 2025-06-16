Repurchase of shares in Volvo Car AB (publ) during the period 9 June – 13 June 2025

Volvo Car AB (publ) (LEI code: 5299000EAMGGBEYP7J33) (“Volvo Cars”) has during the period 9 June – 13 June 2025 repurchased a total of 3,171,816 own shares of series B (ISIN code: SE0021628898) as part of the repurchases resolved by the Board of Directors in order to secure the future delivery of shares to participants in Volvo Cars’ Performance Share Plans adopted by the Annual General Meeting in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and Employee Share Matching Plans adopted by the Annual General Meeting in 2024

Volvo Car AB (publ) (LEI code: 5299000EAMGGBEYP7J33) (“Volvo Cars”) has during the period 9 June – 13 June 2025 repurchased a total of 3,171,816 own shares of series B (ISIN code: SE0021628898) as part of the repurchases resolved by the Board of Directors in order to secure the future delivery of shares to participants in Volvo Cars’ Performance Share Plans adopted by the Annual General Meeting in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and Employee Share Matching Plans adopted by the Annual General Meeting in 2024.

The repurchases have been conducted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Shares in Volvo Cars have been repurchased (in SEK) as set out below:

Date Aggregate daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) 9 June 2025 640,000 17.3487 11,103,168.00 10 June 2025 635,000 17.4603 11,087,290.50 11 June 2025 635,000 17.4274 11,066,399.00 12 June 2025 635,000 16.9517 10,764,329.50 13 June 2025 626,816 16.6332 10,425,955.89

All acquisitions have been made on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on behalf of Volvo Cars. After the above acquisitions, Volvo Cars’ holding of own shares as of 13 June 2025 amounts to 13,619,083 shares of series B. The total number of shares in Volvo Cars amounts to 2,979,524,179 shares of series B.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars