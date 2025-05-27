Repurchase of shares in Volvo Car AB (publ) during the period 20 May – 23 May 2025

During the period 20 May – 23 May 2025 Volvo Car has repurchased a total of 2,263,786 own shares of series B

Volvo Car AB has during the period 20 May – 23 May 2025 repurchased a total of 2,263,786 own shares of series B (ISIN code: SE0021628898) as part of the repurchases resolved by the Board of Directors in order to secure the future delivery of shares to participants in Volvo Cars’ Performance Share Plans adopted by the Annual General Meeting in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and Employee Share Matching Plans adopted by the Annual General Meeting in 2024.

The repurchases have been conducted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Shares in Volvo Cars have been repurchased (in SEK) as set out below:

Date Aggregate daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) 20 May 463,786 19.0336 8,827,517.21 21 May 600,000 19.1834 11,510,040.00 22 May 600,000 18.6496 11,189,760.00 23 May 600,000 18.1738 10,904,280.00

All acquisitions have been made on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on behalf of Volvo Cars. After the above acquisitions, Volvo Cars’ holding of own shares as of 23 May 2025 amounts to 6,667,465 shares of series B. The total number of shares in Volvo Cars amounts to 2,979,524,179 shares of series B.

