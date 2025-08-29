Repeatedly winning prestigious J.D. Power awards! Chery Group drives the global auto industry forward with proven strength

Recently, J.D. Power, the world's leading consumer insights and market research institution, released its 2025 Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study for China

Recently, J.D. Power, the world’s leading consumer insights and market research institution, released its 2025 Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study for China. According to the report, the Chery brand under Chery Group performed exceptionally well, scoring 760 points to retain the top position among Chinese independent brands and ranking second in the mainstream vehicle market. In addition, Chery TIGGO7 and TIGGO8 won the champion titles in two sub-segments: Mid-size Economy SUV and Mid-size SUV, respectively.

This year marks the 23rd year of J.D. Power’s China APEAL Study. This study surveyed over 20,000 new car owners who had their vehicles for 2 to 6 months, focusing specifically on their actual impressions of product appeal, with an emphasis on evaluating the user experience of owning and driving. In 2025, the China APEAL industry’s average score was 751 out of 1,000, up 14 points from 2024. The APEAL scores for the luxury vehicle market and the mainstream vehicle market were 766 and 746 points respectively, with the gap between the two narrowing for the first time in five years. Chery surged from fifth place in the mainstream market last year to second this year, trailing only FAW-Volkswagen, while retaining the No.1 position among independent brands for the second consecutive year. Among the 20 model-level segments, 18 models from 18 different segments won awards in the 2025 China Product APEAL Study. The Chery Tiggo 7 Plus advanced from last year’s runner-up to champion this year with 795 points, claiming first place in the Mid-size Economy SUV category; the Chery Tiggo 8 Plus retained its title with 796 points in the Mid-size SUV segment.

Such achievements are no coincidence, but a continuation of Chery’s proven excellence across J.D. Power studies. As early as 2024, Chery demonstrated its strong capabilities by sweeping the top spot among Chinese domestic brands in J.D. Power’s APEAL, Initial Quality Study (IQS), and Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI), becoming the only independent brand to achieve the “Triple Crown” honor. Moving into 2025, Chery has continued to rank first among Chinese domestic brands in both APEAL and SSI, maintaining its strong momentum.

These achievements demonstrate Chery’s strong user base, high product appeal, and significant customer recognition, all supported by the robust strength of Chery Group. In market performance, the Group has consistently delivered stellar results. In the first half of 2025, Chery sold 1.26 million vehicles, a year-on-year growth of 14.5%. Chery exported 550,000 vehicles, accounting for about 20% of China’s total auto exports and maintaining its position as China’s No.1 vehicle exporter for 22 consecutive years. On average, one Chery vehicle is exported overseas every 29 seconds. New energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 360,000 units in the same period, an increase of 98.6% year-on-year, with both its scale and growth rate leading the industry. In the 2025 Fortune China 500 list, Chery Group ranked 59th, rising 41 places from 2024. In the Fortune Global 500 released on July 29, 2025, Chery Group ranked 233rd, jumping 152 places from last year – the fastest rise among global automakers.

In technological R&D, Chery Group adheres to its principle of “establishing the enterprise through technology”. In the first half of 2025, through events such as “Night of Intelligence”, “Night of Hybrid”, and “Night of Safety”, Chery released a series of advanced and disruptive technologies, covering fields such as intelligent technology, new energy technology, and safety technology, accelerating product iteration and upgrades, and bringing users a smarter, greener, and safer mobility experience. To date, the Group has filed over 40,000 patent applications and secured 25,000 authorized patents.

Chery Group’s globalization journey has spanned over 20 years, moving step by step from the 1.0 era focused on product exports to the current 3.0 era centered on technology output. Currently, Chery operates in over 120 countries and regions, with multiple overseas production bases and more than 10,000 sales and service outlets. The global user base has surpassed 17.18 million, including more than 5.17 million overseas users. At this year’s Shanghai Auto Show, 5,000 overseas partners gathered at Chery’s booth, underscoring the brand’s strong global appeal. Chery is now focusing on Europe’s highly regulated and high-standard market, achieving monthly sales of over 10,000 units through strong product capability and precise market strategies, making it the fastest-growing new auto brand in Europe.

The outstanding results achieved by Chery Group in J.D. Power is just a snapshot of its comprehensive strength. Looking ahead, Chery will continue to rely on technological innovation, global expansion, and its unwavering dedication to quality and user experience, writing new chapters of success in the global automotive industry and delivering more premium products and services to consumers worldwide.

