Re:Nissan update: Nissan embarks on realignment of global design operations to build a future-ready organization

Nissan today announced a strategic realignment of its global design operations as part of its Re:Nissan plan, aimed at building a future-ready organization. With this transformation, Nissan will better align resources while embedding technology at the core of the design process – enabling faster decision-making, deeper creative collaboration, and more agile responses to market shifts.

“We are reshaping our operations into five agile hubs that harness new technologies and creative energy to deliver faster, smarter, and more connected design solutions, ensuring resilience and relevance in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Alfonso Albaisa, corporate executive of Global Design, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. “This strategic shift empowers our organization to focus on upstream innovation and future mobility, while enhancing our creative agility and competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic landscape.”

With this new direction for the Global Design organization, NDA (Nissan Design America) in San Diego, California and NDLA (Nissan Design Latin America) in São Paulo, Brazil will wind down operations, with design activities and programs transitioning to other studios to ensure continuity and alignment with evolving priorities. Operations in London and Japan will also be downsized. Nissan will complete the reorganization by the end of FY25.

Moving forward, the core global design operations will be as follows:

Nissan Global Design Center (Atsugi, Japan) serves as the lead studio, overseeing creative design work for global markets. It functions as the production execution hub, delivering bold and innovative vehicle designs for customers around the world.

Studio Six (Los Angeles) operates as an advanced creative studio, exploring emerging consumer trends with a focus on the evolving global lifestyle and technology cultures that shape the long-term experiences of Nissan and INFINITI. It is evolving into the primary U.S. design hub, enhancing connections with North American customers through upstream production initiatives and leading strategic regional projects as needed.

Nissan Design Europe (London) remains a center for innovative design, with a strong emphasis on supporting markets across the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania (AMIEO) region. It also maintains close collaboration with key regional partners, including Renault, to drive shared design initiatives and strategic alignment.

Nissan Design China (Shanghai) maintains its focus on delivering upstream creativity and design excellence tailored specifically for the Chinese market, reinforcing Nissan’s presence in the world’s most competitive EV landscape.

The Creative Box Studio (Tokyo) continues to specialize in experiential projects in brand and lifestyle design, building stronger connections between Nissan’s brands and new audiences around the world.

SOURCE: Nissan