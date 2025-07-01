Renesas strengthens power leadership with new GaN FETs for high-density power conversion in AI data centers, industrial and charging systems

Built on Proven SuperGaN Technology, 650-V Gen IV Plus Devices Deliver Robust Performance with Superior Thermal Efficiency and Ultra-Low Power Loss

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced three new high-voltage 650V GaN FETs for AI data centers and server power supply systems including the new 800V HVDC architecture, E-mobility charging, UPS battery backup devices, battery energy storage and solar inverters. Designed for multi-kilowatt-class applications, these 4th-generation plus (Gen IV Plus) devices combine high-efficiency GaN technology with a silicon-compatible gate drive input, significantly reducing switching power loss while retaining the operating simplicity of silicon FETs. Offered in TOLT, TO-247 and TOLL package options, the devices give engineers the flexibility to customize their thermal management and board design for specific power architectures.

The new TP65H030G4PRS, TP65H030G4PWS and TP65H030G4PQS devices leverage the robust SuperGaN® platform, a field-proven depletion mode (d-mode) normally-off architecture pioneered by Transphorm, which was acquired by Renesas in June 2024. Based on low-loss d-mode technology, the devices offer superior efficiency over silicon, silicon carbide (SiC), and other GaN offerings. Moreover, they minimize power loss with lower gate charge, output capacitance, crossover loss, and dynamic resistance impact, with a higher 4V threshold voltage, which is not achievable with today’s enhancement mode (e-mode) GaN devices.

Built on a die that is 14 percent smaller than the previous Gen IV platform, the new Gen IV Plus products achieve a lower RDS(on) of 30 milliohms (mΩ), reducing on-resistance by 14 percent and delivering a 20 percent improvement in on-resistance output-capacitance-product figure of merit (FOM). The smaller die size reduces system costs and lowers output capacitance, which results in higher efficiency and power density. These advantages make the Gen IV Plus devices ideal for cost-conscious, thermally demanding applications where high performance, efficiency and small footprint are critical. They are fully compatible with existing designs for easy upgrades, while preserving existing engineering investments.

Available in compact TOLT, TO-247 and TOLL packages, they provide one of the broadest packaging options to accommodate thermal performance and layout optimization for power systems ranging from 1kW to 10kW, and even higher with paralleling. The new surface-mount packages include bottom side (TOLL) and top-side (TOLT) thermal conduction paths for cooler case temperatures, allowing easier device paralleling when higher conduction currents are needed. Further, the commonly used TO-247 package provides customers with higher thermal capability to achieve higher power.

“The rollout of Gen IV Plus GaN devices marks the first major new product milestone since Renesas’ acquisition of Transphorm last year,” said Primit Parikh, Vice President of the GaN Business Division at Renesas. “Future versions will combine the field-proven SuperGaN technology with our drivers and controllers to deliver complete power solutions. Whether used as standalone FETs or integrated into complete system solution designs with Renesas controllers or drivers, these devices will provide a clear path to designing products with higher power density, reduced footprint and better efficiency at a lower total system cost.”

Unique d-mode normally-off design for reliability and easy integration

Like previous d-mode GaN products, the new Renesas devices use an integrated low-voltage silicon MOSFET – a unique configuration that achieves seamless normally-off operation while fully capturing the low loss, high efficiency switching benefits of the high- voltage GaN. As they use silicon FETs for the input stage, the SuperGaN FETs are easy to drive with standard off-the-shelf gate drivers rather than specialized drivers that are normally required for e-mode GaN. This compatibility simplifies design and lowers the barrier to GaN adaptation for system developers.

GaN-based switching devices are quickly growing as key technologies for next-generation power semiconductors, fueled by demand from electric vehicles (EVs), inverters, AI data center servers, renewable energy, and industrial power conversion. Compared to SiC and silicon-based semiconductor switching devices, they provide superior efficiency, higher switching frequency and smaller footprints.

Renesas is uniquely positioned in the GaN market with its comprehensive solutions, offering both high- and low-power GaN FETs, unlike many providers whose success in the field has been primarily limited to lower power devices. This diverse portfolio enables Renesas to serve a broader range of applications and customer needs. To date, Renesas has shipped over 20 million GaN devices for high- and low-power applications, representing more than 300 billion hours of field usage.

SOURCE: Renesas