Renesas introduces low-power Bluetooth Low Energy SoC for automotive applications

First Auto-Grade Bluetooth Low Energy SoC from Renesas, DA14533 Offers Industry-Leading Low Power Consumption, Small Footprint and System Cost Efficiency

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced a new industry-leading Bluetooth chip that combines a radio transceiver, an Arm® M0+ microcontroller, memory, peripherals and security features in a compact SoC design. The DA14533, the first automotive-qualified device in the company’s Bluetooth® Low Energy system-on-chip (SoC) family, includes advanced power management features to simplify system integration and reduce power consumption. With its software stack qualified against Bluetooth Core 5.3 and support for extended temperatures, developers can jump-start projects in applications from tire pressure monitoring and keyless entry to wireless sensors and battery management systems.

Optimized design to deliver unparalleled power efficiency

Building on Renesas’ leadership in Bluetooth LE SoCs (SmartBond Tiny Family) with industry-leading low power consumption, the new DA14533 includes some of the most advanced power management features in the industry. The device includes an integrated DC-DC buck converter, which accurately adjusts the output voltage according to system requirements. Active system power consumption is lower than comparable devices in the market, requiring only 3.1mA during transmission and 2.5mA during reception. In hibernation mode, the current drops to 500nA. These power management and power-saving features help extend the operational life of small-capacity battery-powered systems and meet the stringent power requirements of tire pressure monitoring systems’ mission profile.

Auto-grade AEC-Q100 qualified and up-to-date security features

The DA14533 is an AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualified device, which means the device has passed strict testing to sustain quality and reliability in harsh automotive environments. Moreover, the device’s extended temperature range (-40 to +105°C) ensures reliable performance in demanding conditions, making it ideal for automotive and industrial systems where stability and durability are essential. Qualified against Bluetooth Core 5.3 specifications, the device contains the latest security features to safeguard connected devices from various threats.

“Our SmartBond Tiny SoC family has seen remarkable success in the industrial market, with over 100 million units shipped to date,” said Chandana Pairla, VP of Connectivity Solutions Division at Renesas. “This new automotive-grade device will enable a new class of Bluetooth LE applications that demand high power efficiency, a small footprint and broader temperature tolerance for next-generation battery-powered automotive and industrial systems.”

Lower bill-of-materials reduces costs and simplifies development

Similar to other Bluetooth LE SoC devices in the SmartBond Tiny family, the DA14533 only requires 6 external components, offering a best-in-class engineering bill of materials (eBOM).

A single external crystal oscillator (XTAL) is used for both active and sleep modes, eliminating the need for a separate oscillator for sleep mode. Its ultra-compact design – available in a WFFCQFN 22-pin 3.5 x 3.5 mm package – makes the device the smallest automotive Bluetooth LE SoC on the market. With its compact design and low eBOM, the device integrates seamlessly into space-constrained systems, reducing overall system costs and accelerating time-to-market for customers.

Key features of the DA14533

Arm® Cortex®-M0+ microcontroller – Standalone application processor or data pump in hosted systems

64KB RAM and 12KB One-Time Programmable (OTP) memory

2.4 GHz radio transceiver

Integrated low IQ buck DC-DC converter

External SPI flash

Single XTAL operation (single crystal oscillator)

Software stack qualified against Bluetooth Core 5.3

AEC-Q100 Grade 2-qualified with wide operating temperature range support (-40 to +105°C)

WFFCQFN 22-pin 3.5 x 3.5 mm package

Winning combinations

Renesas has combined the new Bluetooth LE SoC with the R-Car H3/M3/E3 SoCs, PMICs, and timing devices to offer a wide array of Winning Combinations including “Tire Pressure Monitoring System.” Winning Combinations are technically vetted system architectures from mutually compatible devices that work together seamlessly to bring an optimized, low-risk design for faster time to market. Renesas offers more than 400 Winning Combinations with a wide range of products from the Renesas portfolio to enable customers to speed up the design process and bring their products to market more quickly. They can be found at renesas.com/win.

SOURCE: Renesas