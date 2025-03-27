Renesas introduces highly integrated LCD video processor that enables next-generation ASIL B automotive display systems

RAA278830 LVDS solution adds ISO 26262 compliance to Renesas’ industry-leading video diagnostic capabilities

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced the RAA278830 Video Diagnostics Bridge IC, a highly integrated dual Low-Voltage Differential Signal (LVDS) LCD video processor. The new IC integrates many of the features necessary to design ISO 26262-compliant ASIL B automotive display systems such as heads-up-displays (HUD), digital instrument clusters, camera monitor systems (CMS), and electronic mirrors.

As automotive safety systems are increasingly dependent on display systems, it has become more critical that clear, uncorrupted images be presented to the driver. Missing frames, frozen images, and even incorrect warning icons can seriously compromise driver safety. The RAA278830 addresses these concerns with Functional Safety features built into the device specifically to avoid any corruption of images through monitoring of the signal integrity as well as the video content itself. The internal diagnostics and measurement engines can detect frozen video, incorrect colors, broken or corrupt video images, as well as flashing, flickering, and video images that could obstruct the driver’s view of the road (in the case of HUD systems).

Renesas’ automotive video signal processing expertise

Renesas has a long and successful track record of providing video signal processing solutions for the automotive market. In addition to standard analog video decoders, Renesas offers the award-winning Automotive HD-Link (AHL) family of products that enables high-resolution images to be transported over low-cost cables and connectors. The RAA278830 adds to Renesas’ leading line of integrated LCD controllers that have been implemented worldwide.

Key features of the RAA278830

Dual Open-LDI Input/Output

ISO 26262 Functional Safety ASIL B rating CRCs, parity, BIST, and redundancy safety mechanisms implemented throughout the entire data path

Video Diagnostic Capabilities Input/Output monitoring of video timing, signal integrity, and content Flickering, flashing, occlusion, and glare detection

Spread Spectrum for lower system level EMI profile

Image enhancement engine for superior image quality

Dual host interface: I2C & SPI (configurable)

SPI-Flash based OSD as well as an embedded font based OSD SPI boot capability (boot from SPI Flash, no MCU needed) Supports multi-bank for fail-safe OTA updates

Space-efficient 72SCQFN, 10mm x 10mm

AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualified

“Our automotive customers have consistently asked us to add functional safety features to our industry-leading video processing technology,” said Jason Kim, Vice President and General Manager of the Configurable Mixed-Signal Division at Renesas. “The RAA278830 delivers all of the features needed to create safe, easy-to-implement and economical LCD display for all types of passenger vehicles.”

SOURCE: Renesas