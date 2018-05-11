Renesas Electronics reports first quarter 2018 financial results

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723, “Renesas”), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 (January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2018).

“We have been continuously improving our gross and operating margins by pursuing sales growth and cost efficiency”, said Bunsei Kure, Representative Director, President and CEO, Renesas Electronics Corporation. “We have achieved four consecutive quarters of improvement in non-GAAP Gross Margin in the first quarter. Our non-GAAP semiconductor sales also increased by 5.5% year on year, driven by the integration of Intersil and increased sales mainly in the industrial business. While we forecast stable demand in automotive and industrial businesses during the coming quarter, we expect a similar level of semiconductor sales on a year-on-year basis mainly due to the impact from the exchange rate.”

First quarter consolidated net sales were 185.9 billion yen, down 11.6% quarter-on-quarter and up 4.7% year-on-year. First quarter semiconductor sales were 182.0 billion yen, down 11.8% quarter-on-quarter, but up 5.5% year-on-year. Automotive sales decreased by 5.6% year-on-year, due to the rebound of the strong demand last year. Industrial sales increased by 12.4% year-on-year, mainly owing to the strong demand for factory automation (FA) and home appliances. Broad-based sales increased by 32.3% year-on-year, mainly due to the integration of Intersil and the strong demand in analog semiconductor devices.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter was 48.0%, 4.2 points above the Company’s guidance, mainly due to production increase and cost-containment effects. On a sequential basis, gross margin increased by 0.1 point and improved by 2.6 points year-on-year.

Non-GAAP R&D (7) expenses in the first quarter were 31.9 billion yen, compared to 34.3 billion yen and 27.0 billion yen in the sequential and year-ago quarter. First quarter R&D ratio to net sales was 17.2%.

Non-GAAP SG&A (8) expenses in the first quarter were 26.0 billion yen, compared to 32.4 billion yen and 24.7 billion yen in the sequential and year-ago quarter. First quarter SG&A ratio to net sales was 14.0%.

Although OPEX (operating expenses such as R&D and SG&A costs) ratio to net sales was relatively high due to a temporary drop in net sales, Renesas aims its long-term financial targets at around 30%, which is the sum of the ratios of R&D- and SG&A-to-net sales.

Non-GAAP operating income was 31.4 billion yen, equivalent to 16.9% of operating margin in the first quarter, showing a decrease of 2.7 billion yen from the 34.1 billion yen on a sequential basis. Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 0.7 point from 16.2% in the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, non-GAAP operating income improved by 2.3 billion yen (0.5 point) mainly due to sales increases.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of parent company in the first quarter was 25.9 billion yen, while Non-GAAP net income per share was 15.5 yen.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter was 15.4 billion yen and net cash used in investing activities was 17.8 billion yen. These resulted in negative free cash flows of 2.4 billion yen.

Capital expenditures for property, plant, equipment (manufacturing equipment) and intangible assets, were 4.1 billion yen in the first quarter. These expenditures are based on the amount of investment decisions made and does not refer to the cash outlays in the cash flow statement.

Equity ratio was 49.8% as of March 31, 2018, against 47.7% as of December 31, 2017. Debt/equity ratio (gross) was 0.45 as of March 31, 2018.