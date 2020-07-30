Renesas Electronics reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020

Renesas Electronics Corporation today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

   July 30, 2020

Renesas Electronics Corporation today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

Three months ended
June 30, 2020		 Six months ended
June 30, 2020
Billion Yen % of Revenue  Billion Yen % of Revenue
Revenue 166.7 100.0 345.4 100.0
Operating profit 17.3 10.4 30.6 8.8
Profit attributable to owners of the parent 11.9 7.2 23.2 6.7
Capital expenditures (Note 2) 3.9 10.2
Depreciation and others (Note 3) 34.3 73.2
R&D expenses (Note 4) 31.4 65.1
Yen Yen
Exchange rate (USD) 108 109
Exchange rate (EUR) 118 119
As of June 30, 2020
Billion Yen
Total assets 1,634.5
Total equity 629.4
Equity attributable to owners of the parent 626.5
Equity ratio attributable to owners of the parent (%) 38.3
Interest-bearing debt

SOURCE: Renesas 

Close
Close