Renesas Electronics reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020

Renesas Electronics Corporation today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
|Three months ended
June 30, 2020
|Six months ended
June 30, 2020
|Billion Yen
|% of Revenue
|Billion Yen
|% of Revenue
|Revenue
|166.7
|100.0
|345.4
|100.0
|Operating profit
|17.3
|10.4
|30.6
|8.8
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|11.9
|7.2
|23.2
|6.7
|Capital expenditures (Note 2)
|3.9
|10.2
|Depreciation and others (Note 3)
|34.3
|73.2
|R&D expenses (Note 4)
|31.4
|65.1
|Yen
|Yen
|Exchange rate (USD)
|108
|109
|Exchange rate (EUR)
|118
|119
|As of June 30, 2020
|Billion Yen
|Total assets
|1,634.5
|Total equity
|629.4
|Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|626.5
|Equity ratio attributable to owners of the parent (%)
|38.3
|Interest-bearing debt
SOURCE: Renesas