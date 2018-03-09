Renesas Electronics announces change in controlling shareholder other than parent company

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723, “Renesas”), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that, as of March 14, 2018, Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (“INCJ”), will no longer be a controlling shareholder of Renesas. Further details are as follows:

In September 2013, when Renesas implemented a share issue through third-party allotment to INCJ and others. As a result of this third-party share allotment, INCJ came to hold 69.16 percent of the voting rights of Renesas, thus becoming both Renesas’ largest major shareholder, and the only controlling shareholder other than parent company (Note 1). In June 2017, INCJ and others sold a portion of their Renesas common shares to investors in Japan and abroad. As a result, the percentage of voting rights held by INCJ decreased to 50.10 percent.

Renesas received notice from INCJ that it sold 75,026,425 common shares of Renesas to Denso Corporation (“Denso”) today through a direct off-market sale (Note 2). Denso previously held 0.50 percent of the voting rights in Renesas and, following the closing of this transaction, Denso will hold 5.00 percent of the voting rights in Renesas. INCJ, the largest major shareholder of Renesas, will cease to be the only controlling shareholder other than parent company and will be categorized as other related company.