Renesas announces consolidated forecasts and forecasts of cash dividends

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the consolidated financial forecasts for the six months ending June 30, 2020 and forecasts of cash dividends.

Due to the uncertainty of impacts from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic to Renesas’ business, it is difficult to make a reasonable calculation of the financial forecasts at this current time. For this reason, consolidated financial forecasts for the six months ending June 30, 2020 remain undetermined.

In addition, for the six months ending June 30, 2020, the Group will forego interim dividend payment for this period due to the aforementioned reason.