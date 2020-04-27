Renesas announces consolidated forecasts and forecasts of cash dividends

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the consolidated financial forecasts for the six months ending June 30, 2020 and forecasts of cash dividends

   April 27th, 2020

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the consolidated financial forecasts for the six months ending June 30, 2020 and forecasts of cash dividends.

Due to the uncertainty of impacts from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic to Renesas’ business, it is difficult to make a reasonable calculation of the financial forecasts at this current time. For this reason, consolidated financial forecasts for the six months ending June 30, 2020 remain undetermined.

In addition, for the six months ending June 30, 2020, the Group will forego interim dividend payment for this period due to the aforementioned reason.

Forecasts of cash dividends for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020

Dividends per share
At the end of first quarter At the end of second quarter At the end of third quarter At the end of year Total
Previous forecasts Yen
 Yen
 Yen
 Yen
 Yen
Forecasts as of April 27, 2020 0.00
Results for the year ending December 31, 2020
Results for the year ended December 31, 2019 0.00 0.00 0.00

For the year ending December 31, 2020, the plan for year-end dividend payments remain undecided. The Group will make an announcement once the decisions are finalized.

Refer to Renesas Electronics’ press release “Renesas Electronics Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020” issued on April 27, 2020 for more details.

SOURCE: Renesas

Close
Close