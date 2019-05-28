Renault’s board of directors has decided to study with FCA the potential 50/50 merger

Renault’s Board of Directors met today to examine the proposal received from FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) regarding a potential 50/50 merger between Renault S.A. and FCA.

After careful review of the terms of FCA’s friendly proposal, the Board of Directors decided to study with interest the opportunity of such a business combination, comforting Groupe Renault’s manufacturing footprint and creating additional value for the Alliance.

A further communication will be issued in due course to inform the market of the results of these discussions, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

SOURCE: Renault