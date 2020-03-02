Renault unveils its MORPHOZ electric concept car

This futuristic vehicle represents Renault’s vision of personal, shareable electric mobility in the years beyond 2025. It’s called the MORPHOZ. And it draws on the Alliance’s new modular CMF-EV electric platform to offer several configurations not only of power, capacity and range, but also of user options and boot space too.

Faithful to the brand’s DNA, the MORPHOZ concept embodies the Family petal of Renault’s ‘Life Flower’ design strategy, which is based around the stages within a person’s life. However, it is not merely an exploratory vision of mobility. In its design, details and interior presentation, it also heralds a new family of Renault electric models for the coming years.

Click here to see full release.

SOURCE: Renault