Renault: Two new-generation full hybrid powertrains on the road with Symbioz and Espace

Acclaimed by brand customers with their unique technology, full hybrid E-Tech powertrains are seeing a continuous increase in sales. Renault currently ranks number two on the European hybrid sales podium and is set to top the symbolic one million mark for sales of full hybrid E-Tech vehicles in the coming weeks

Full hybrid E-Tech, technology with customer appeal

Launched in 2020 on Clio, Captur and Mégane, the first generation of full hybrid E-Tech powertrains established Renault as number two on the podium of hybrid car sales in Europe. These hybrid vehicles continue to enjoy huge success. Sales are rising steadily as is range market share: from 10.3% in 2021 to 35% in 2024, and 44.2% in first-quarter 2025. Renault is set to top the one million mark for sales of full hybrid E-Tech vehicles in the coming weeks.

Ultra-efficient technology

Full hybrid E-Tech powertrains are particularly appreciated by customers for their impressive fuel consumption and low CO 2 emissions. The new 160 hp version on Symbioz emits just 98g/km of CO 2 for 4.3l/100km WLTP. New Espace is an equally strong performer, with 4.8 litres/100 km and 108 g/km of CO 2 for the 200 hp powertrain with optimised gear changing.

These two family vehicles, each in its own segment, are true voitures à vivre, expressing the brand’s DNA. Their full hybrid E-Tech powertrains share a series-parallel architecture protected by over 150 patents and designed to reconcile driving pleasure with efficiency. The powertrains combine a combustion engine with two battery-powered electric motors and an intelligent multi-mode clutchless dogbox.

Inspired by Formula 1 technology, the gearbox combines two gears for the main electric motor and four for the internal combustion engine. The motors and engine include 15 different operating combinations, for optimal driving pleasure, fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions in all types of use. The gearbox automatically selects the operating mode for the full hybrid E-Tech powertrain from the following:

all-e lectric ( only the electric motor drives the wheels).

only the electric motor drives the wheels). dynamic hybrid (the combustion engine and electric motor drive the wheels together);

(the combustion engine and electric motor drive the wheels together); e-drive (the electric motor drives the wheels, while the internal combustion engine charges the battery)

(the electric motor drives the wheels, while the internal combustion engine charges the battery) combustion (only the petrol engine drives the wheels and/or charges the battery)

(only the petrol engine drives the wheels and/or charges the battery) energy recovery (the wheels drive the electric motor, which charges the battery).

Full hybrid E-Tech powertrains are a cost-effective solution for the energy transition, raising awareness among customers who are not yet ready to make the switch to an all-electric vehicle. Hybrids offer the advantages of electric driving: silent start-up, all-electric driving at low speeds in and around cities, as well as battery regeneration through deceleration and braking, for advanced driveability and efficiency.

New full hybrid E-Tech 160 hp 1.8l powertrain

A radically redeveloped new-generation powertrain

The full hybrid E-Tech 160 hp 1.8l delivers more power with even lower fuel consumption. It is available on Captur and, as of this year, Symbioz. The powertrain comprises a powerful combustion engine along with two electric motors powered by a new 1.4 kWh battery and an intelligent multi-mode clutchless dogbox.

The 4-cylinder internal combustion engine has been upgraded from 1.6 to 1.8 litres for extra power. It now develops 80 kW, or 109 hp, compared with 69 kW or 94 hp previously, while torque has increased by 25% (172 Nm, or +22 Nm). As a result, maximum torque is available at lower revs (around 2,000 rpm), for better performance and response, particularly during acceleration or when driving at speed on fast roads.

As well as increasing cubic capacity, a number of changes were made to improve efficiency. The powertrain now features a high-pressure (350 bar) direct-injection system that optimises fuel vaporisation to provide more precise combustion for better performance, emissions and fuel consumption. The engine runs on an Atkinson cycle, which also reduces fuel consumption, by delaying closure of the intake valves during the compression stroke, which is then shorter than the expansion stroke. It also has a petrol particulate filter and is compatible with the future Euro 7 standard.

Two electric motos powered by a new battery

The full hybrid E-Tech 160 hp includes two electric motors: a 36 kW/50 hp e-motor with 205 Nm of torque, able to drive the wheels and charge the battery during braking and deceleration, and a 15 kW/20 hp HSG (High-Voltage Starter Generator) for gear changes. Both motors are powered by a new 1.4 kWh (280 V) battery cooled by the air conditioning system, compared with 1.2 kWh for the previous version. Useful capacity is increased by around 20%, for greater range in electric mode.

The vehicle starts in all-electric mode, and can be driven in this mode up to 80% of the time on roads in and around cities without charging. This delivers fuel savings of up to 40% compared with a conventional internal combustion engine.

An upgraded intelligent multi-mode clutchless dogbox

The powertrain is coupled to an upgraded intelligent multi-mode clutchless dogbox delivering fast precise gear changes with minimum power loss. It is also simpler from a mechanical standpoint, for greater reliability. The dog clutch system replaces both a sprocket and a synchroniser ring in a clutchless layout that is highly efficient owing to the reduced friction between components. The gearbox is fine-tuned for faster, smoother gear changes. This reduces vibrations and engine noise for increased driver comfort and quieter, more responsive gear changing.

Along with the new gear ratios, better suited to motorway driving, a more ergonomic electronic gear lever (e-shifter) also makes its appearance, allowing the driver to switch from D mode to B mode to maximise regenerative braking.

The full hybrid E-Tech 160 hp 1.8l powertrain under the bonnet of Symbioz

Launched in 2024, Renault Symbioz is a family voiture à vivre featuring with the best of Renault C-segment technologies. With its compact dimensions and interior space, it is designed to meet a full range of requirements. This approach proved to be effective. Renault Symbioz quickly became one of the top 10 best-selling SUVs in France, and is now the second best-selling SUV in the Renault range.

Symbioz combines the qualities of a compact car and a family car. Just 4.41 metres long, it delivers the best of the C segment, with boot space of up to 624 litres and a sliding rear bench seat that can be positioned as required. It ships with a range of high-tech equipment including the OpenR link multimedia system with Google built-in and the Solarbay opacifying panoramic glass roof.

Symbioz is now available with the full hybrid E-Tech 160 hp 1.8l powertrain, significantly improving acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h: 9.1 seconds instead of 10.6 seconds. Combined fuel consumption falls to a remarkable 4.3 litres/100 km WLTP, a reduction of 0.4 litres/100 km. Emissions are just 98 g/km of CO 2 /100 km WLTP. This powertrain gives Renault Symbioz an impressive range of up to 1,000 km.

Last, the new full hybrid E-Tech 160 hp 1.8l powertrain also increases towing capacity from 750 kg to 1,000 kg.

Optimisation of the full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain

The full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain has been optimised to deliver an even more consistent performance across all brand vehicles, at the top end of the C segment with Austral and in the D segment with Espace and Rafale. Already upgraded since its arrival in the range, it gains new software for the automatic dogbox, delivering a more responsive drive with no flat-spots on kick-down or acceleration. As a result, the ride is smoother, more dynamic and more enjoyable, particularly when accelerating between 40 and 80 km/h.

The full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain comprises a 3-cylinder 1.2 litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 130 bhp (96 kW) for 205 Nm of torque, and two electric motors:

the main electric motor has a capacity of 50 kW (70 hp and 205 Nm) and is powered by a 2 kWh/400V lithium-ion battery. This motor is for electric driving.

the secondary electric motor or high-voltage starter generator (HSG) develops 25 hp for 50 Nm of torque. This motor starts the internal combustion engine and manages gear changes.

New Renault Espace: efficiency without compromising on comfort

Extensively restyled for a more contemporary look with new high-tech equipment, improved soundproofing and an full hybrid E-Tech powertrain revised for smoother acceleration, New Renault Espace maintains the character of a long-distance traveller with its spacious and modular interior, while gaining significant upgrades in both technology and comfort. It continues to offer remarkable load capacity of up to 943 litres in the 5-seater version, ready for all those family outings.

New Renault Espace adopts the brand’s new design language for a more contemporary style with more character. With its redesigned front and rear, new light signatures and new Baltic Blue-Grey bodywork, its personality and presence are evident at first glance.

In the cabin, an automatic driver recognition system offers a personalised welcome. New Espace enhances passenger comfort with new, more strongly contoured front seats for better lateral and shoulder support, new upholstery options in light sand grey or black TEP (or refined textile), and improved soundproofing.

Considerable efforts were made to improve acoustics. New Espace reduces aerodynamic noise with thicker triple laminated front windows, new mirror bases and housings, and new door seals. At the same time, the powertrain has been upgraded with a new pulley cover, engine mountings and exhaust system suspension to improve sound and vibration comfort. These technical improvements have halved both aero-acoustic noise and powertrain noise.

Available as a 5- or 7-seater, New Espace remains exceptionally spacious with a rear bench that slides over 22 cm and reclines in four positions (25°/27°/29°/31°). Load capacity is still best-in-class (from 692 litres to 2,224 litres in the 5-seater version). Packed with cutting-edge technology, New Espace also gains the largest Solarbay opacifying roof in the Renault range with an area of almost 2m².

The full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain and multi-mode automatic gearbox deliver a performance/efficiency ratio on a par with the best: WLTP fuel consumption of 4.8 litres/100 km and 108g of CO² per km*, for a range of up to 1,100 kilometres without charging. At the same time, the automatic dogbox gains new software for more responsive acceleration. The ride is smoother, more dynamic and more enjoyable, particularly when accelerating between 40 and 80 km/h.

The CMF-CD platform features the best of Renault technology: multi-link rear suspension coupled with the 4Control Advanced 4-wheel steering system for greater stability at high speeds and easier manoeuvring at low speeds, Matrix LED Vision headlamps for optimised lighting performance, a head-up display projecting information directly onto the windscreen, 32 driving aids including Level 2 autonomous driving, and an innovative driver recognition system for a personalised welcome.

Renault is now dissociating the entry-level prices of the 5- and 7-seater versions for easier access to the Espace range.

New Renault Espace: a modernized design for the most efficient family hybrid on the market

Two new full hybrid E-Tech 160 and 200 powertrains, developed by Horse Powertrain, the new global leader in hybrid powertrain solutions Horse Powertrain is a joint venture between the Renault Group, Geely and Aramco, and a new global leader in hybrid and combustion engine solutions. Horse Powertrain support vehicle manufacturers with a range of systems including engines, transmissions, electric motors and ECUs. It is able to supply both single components and complete systems, proactively addressing the challenges raised by architecture and systems integration and enabling automotive brands to focus on their unique points of difference, such as the user experience, design and software. Horse Powertrain has a product portfolio covering 80% of global demand, with 17 plants and a workforce of 19,000. Horse Powertrain is also at the forefront of investment in new hybrid architectures, emissions reduction, improved ICE efficiency and alternative fuel technologies.

SOURCE: Renault