Renault Twingo E-Tech electric: the Twingo R Pass programme launched between 8 and 22 October

Ahead of its unveiling on November 6th, Twingo E-Tech electric fans will be able to join the Twingo R Pass skip-the-line programme, which is open from today, depending on the countries

Launch of the Twingo R Pass programme

Hello Twingo! With just a few weeks to go before the reveal at a press conference on 6 November 2025, Twingo E-Tech electric is already in the spotlight. In the same way as for Renault 5 and Renault 4 E-Tech electric, Renault is rolling out a Twingo R Pass skip-the-line programme for this model enthusiasts. Depending on the country, the programme will launch from 8 October (Italy), 13 October (Belgium, Spain, Netherlands, Germany), 15 October (UK) and 22 October (France).

Twingo R Pass offers early access to orders for Twingo E-Tech electric in the Renault network before the official opening to the general public. Members will have priority in both the production and delivery of the vehicle. All customers placing an order during the specified period will also have access to other exclusive benefits.

A teaser campaign with four initial images

In the same time, Twingo E-Tech electric is starting to take the wraps off with a teaser campaign targeting the press and the general public. Offering a brief overview of the new vehicle, the first four pictures show exterior design details that are a clear nod to its predecessor, the 1993 Twingo.

Sloping bonnet

The windscreen of Twingo E-Tech is an extension of its sloping bonnet, designed for aerodynamic efficiency. The overall design brings to mind the one-box body of the original Twingo. At the same time, it promises a generous, modular interior where everyone can “invent the life that goes with it”. Headlights with an impish look

Twingo’s impish and appealing character is symbolised by its curvy lines, cheery face and mischievous gaze. It’s a car with real contemporary edge, but that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Seamlessly integrated with the bodywork, the round full LED headlamps and smiling grille – a nod to the first generation – feature a gloss black finish, for a sophisticated, technical look. A cheerful, expressive design in keeping with the spirit of the original Twingo. Instantly recognisable rear end

The unique styling of Twingo E-Tech electric can also be seen in the half-moon lights at the rear. Sitting between the lights is a new badge with exclusive lettering, reflecting the car’s playful, optimistic personality. The updated rear end, inspired by the first Twingo, also features a rounded rear window for a fun look that is immediately recognisable. Colourful personality

Small on the outside, but with a big interior… and big personality! Twingo has always loved colour, and it is continuing to put on a bold display today. Bright, lively and full of character, it catches the eye and brings a smile to every journey.

Designed as an uncompromising city car

Twingo E-Tech electric was developed in under two years, with the aim of achieving an entry-level price of under €20,000. Illustrating the ambitions of Renault and Ampere to make electric mobility more affordable, it takes up a position alongside the other models in the electric range: Renault 5 E-Tech electric, Renault 4 E-Tech electric, Megane E-Tech electric and Scenic E-Tech electric.

Capturing the spirit of the first-generation Twingo, Twingo E-Tech electric is an A-segment all-electric model based on the AmpR Small platform in a version adapted for city use. Original and ingenious, it addresses the challenges of our time by maximising efficiency and minimising both its physical footprint and carbon footprint compared with other vehicles in this class.

> Access the teaser page of the event website by clicking here <

SOURCE: Renault