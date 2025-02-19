Renault Trucks to distribute Flexis electric LCVs

Renault Trucks, a leading player in the truck industry and a pioneer in low-carbon mobility, has announced the addition of three Flexis electric LCVs to its offer

Renault Trucks, a leading player in the truck industry and a pioneer in low-carbon mobility, has announced the addition of three Flexis electric LCVs to its offer. This expansion of the manufacturer’s range of electric transport solutions demonstrates its continued commitment to the energy transition and its dedication to addressing the specific challenges of urban distribution and logistics.

The rapid growth of e-commerce, shorter delivery times, increasing demand for flexibility and more stringent environmental regulations all present significant challenges for professionals operating in urban environments. Renault Trucks is dedicated to addressing their needs by providing customised, carbon-free transport solutions and tailored support. The addition of new, fully customisable LCVs to the manufacturer’s range – designed to meet the demands of city-centre operations – further reinforces this commitment.

Based on a new fully-electric and connected platform, these three models – a van, a modular chassis-cab and a step-in van – are set to be distributed by Renault Trucks. They will be integrated into the Renault Trucks E-Tech range, which offers the most extensive selection of electric transport solutions in Europe, comprising the Renault Trucks E-Tech Master and Trafic LCVs, as well as the Renault Trucks E-Tech D, D Wide, T, and C (MHDV from 16 to 50 tonnes), alongside Kleuster cargo bikes.

Renault Trucks – part of the Volvo Group which is one of the founding members of Flexis SAS – is further consolidating its positioning on urban distribution and logistics.

Proven expertise and a strong local network

For more than forty years, Renault Trucks has leveraged its truck expertise and extensive distribution and repair network to serve the LCV sector.

The manufacturer applies the same personalised approach to both its LCV and heavy-duty customers: offering tailored solutions to professionals concerned about productivity and uptime, that are designed to meet the unique needs of each sector.

With a network of 1,500 sales and service outlets, Renault Trucks ensures comprehensive support to meet the needs of professionals. This includes expert technicians specialising in the maintenance and repair of all types of trucks and vans, fast service at the brand’s Van Centers with extended hours to accommodate drivers’ schedules, and 24/7 assistance.

The three new electric vehicles developed by Flexis will benefit from this expertise and will be available across the Renault Trucks European network from 2026.

