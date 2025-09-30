Renault Trucks T keeps its 4 Euro NCAP stars and earns the CitySafe label

Euro NCAP, Europe’s benchmark for vehicle safety assessment, extended to heavy-duty trucks since 2024, has released the results of its latest campaign

Euro NCAP, Europe’s benchmark for vehicle safety assessment, extended to heavy-duty trucks since 2024, has released the results of its latest campaign. The Renault Trucks T confirms its high safety performance: it keeps its 4-star rating with an improved overall score of 76%. The model has also been awarded the CitySafe label, which recognises vehicles best equipped for urban driving and for the protection of vulnerable road users.

Higher overall score and CitySafe label

This year, the Renault Trucks T achieved a solid result with 4 stars and a total score of 76% (up 2 points), broken down as follows:

Safe driving: 72%

Collision avoidance: 76%

Post-accident systems: 80%

In its 2025 report, Euro NCAP highlighted “the high quality Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)” of the Renault Trucks T. The independent organisation also praised the integration of an active side collision avoidance function, “further strengthening its 4-star score and earning it the CitySafe label, making the Renault Trucks T a great choice for both highways and city environments.”

This recognition particularly rewards the effectiveness of the automatic emergency braking system and vulnerable road user detection features, further enhanced this year with the Side Detection with Braking function. This system detects cyclists when the truck turns right and automatically applies the brakes in the event of a collision risk.

Euro NCAP: driving road safety

Since 1997, Euro NCAP has raised safety standards in passenger cars. By extending its testing to heavy-duty trucks, the organisation is pushing the whole sector to adopt even more advanced safety technologies. Renault Trucks fully supports this approach, which benefits both drivers and all road users.

The assessment is based on a 1-to-5-star scale covering three areas:

Safe driving: evaluation of driver monitoring systems, direct and indirect visibility, as well as driver assistance systems.

Collision avoidance: evaluation of how the vehicle manages frontal collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, lane changes and low-speed manoeuvres.

Post-accident systems: information for first responders and accessibility for emergency intervention.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks