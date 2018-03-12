Renault Trucks recorded the strongest growth on the European market

In 2017, Renault Trucks recorded an increase in invoicing with a total volume of 49,930 vehicles sold. The French manufacturer strengthened its market positions and recorded the best growth in terms of market share on the European and French markets.

For Renault Trucks, 2017 resulted in increasing sales and other indicators turning green with a total of 49,930 vehicles invoiced, representing an overall increase of 4%. In the market for trucks over 6 tonnes alone, the volumes invoiced increased by 7%. In this segment, Renault Trucks recorded the strongest growth on both the European market and the French market.

Breakdown of invoicing by destination

– Europe (excluding France): 23,635 units invoiced

– France: 21,409 units invoiced

– Rest of the world: 4,886 units invoiced

Renault Trucks gained 0.6 points of market share in Europe for trucks over 16 tonnes

In 2017, in a European market for trucks over 6 tonnes recording slight growth (+1%), Renault Trucks grew 7.7% and achieved the highest growth in terms of market share with +0.5 points (8.4%).

In a shrinking, low-volume market (-1.8%) for mid-range vehicles (6 to 16 tonnes), Renault Trucks maintained its position with its share down by 0.1 points. This slight decline can be explained mainly by the withdrawal of the D Cab 2m from the commercial market in 2017. This vehicle accounted for 1.1 points of market share.

After four years of growth, the European market for trucks over 16 tonnes, up by 1.4%, has now returned to its 2008 level. Renault Trucks performed particularly well in this segment, growing in most European markets and recording an overall increase in its volumes of 9.1%. The French manufacturer recorded the strongest growth of all truck manufacturers with +0.6 percentage points, achieving a market share of 8.7%.

Regaining international markets

Internationally, Renault Trucks is active primarily in Africa and the Middle East. In 2017, volumes decreased by 4% with 4,886 units invoiced. This decline can be explained by the introduction of import quotas in Algeria. Despite this, Renault Trucks remains the market leader for European manufacturers in French-speaking Africa, achieving 40% market share in Algeria in the over 16-tonne segment.

Renault Trucks also increased its volumes by +40% in Turkey, in a market that remains sluggish. In 2017, the manufacturer opened four new sales and service outlets, in Izmir, Istanbul, Denizli and Ankara.

In Iran, Renault Trucks renewed its cooperation with Arya Diesel Motors, which relates to the import of the T, C and K ranges and assembly of the T range.

Finally, 2017 also saw the launch of the T, C and K ranges in Chile.

Used vehicles, a strategic business

Regarding its used vehicle business, Renault Trucks maintained its volumes in a difficult market with 6,846 trucks invoiced and deployed significant resources.

The manufacturer opened two new used vehicle centres in Dubai and Budapest and set up its Used Trucks Factory, a workshop for the conversion of used vehicles, at the heart of its industrial site in Bourg-en-Bresse (Ain).

In this workshop, the constructor modifies trucks so that they fully satisfy the needs of its customers: tractor units are converted into rigid trucks and long-distance trucks into worksite supply vehicles. 230 used industrial vehicles were converted in 2017 and the manufacturer’s objective is to convert 1,000 trucks annually.

Finally, Renault Trucks has launched an online platform for listing its used trucks. While today this digital tool is focused on showing vehicles available for sale, by 2020 it will become an e-commerce site.

Aftermarket, vital for Renault Trucks

The aftermarket business is vital for Renault Trucks because its customers’ success depends on it. In 2017, the manufacturer recorded a 2.6% increase in its spare parts turnover. Renault Trucks also developed a range of maintenance contracts, whose penetration rate increased by 4 points.

Momentum that should continue in 2018

Renault Trucks should continue to benefit from a favourable market environment and continue to reap the benefits of its hard work. The manufacturer has just recruited 500 new employees (including 300 operatives), and 175 sales representatives have been recruited to its sales network. In addition, Renault Trucks opened 35 new sales and service outlets in 2017.

In 2018, the manufacturer will focus on preparing for marketing a range of 100% electric trucks and implement a production line dedicated to these zero-emission vehicles at its plant in Blainville-sur-Orne (Calvados).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.