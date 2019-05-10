Renault Trucks presents its Z.E. range at the International Electric Vehicle Symposium – EVS32

Renault Trucks will be presenting its Z.E. range at the 32nd International Electric Vehicle Symposium – EVS32, to be held in Lyon from May 19 to 22, 2019. On its stand, the French manufacturer will be displaying a fully electric 26-ton D Wide Z.E. truck.

After Kobe in Japan, this year the EVS32 – the global electric mobility forum – will be held in Lyon, the historic birthplace of Renault Trucks.

From May 19 to 22, the Renault Trucks stand (Hall 6, stand D25) will be showcasing its range of 100% electric vehicles and displaying a 26-ton D Wide Z.E., optimised for waste collection and made in France, in its Blainville-sur-Orne factory in Normandy.

Renault Trucks has also been invited to take part in the symposium’s conference programme, which brings together world experts in electric mobility.

As such, François Savoye, alternative energy development director for Europe at Renault Trucks, will be opening a conference on the subject of electric mobility applied to heavy goods vehicles. He will in particular explain the role electric trucks will play in the future EU regulation aimed at regulating the CO2 emissions of heavy duty vehicles.

Because for Renault Trucks, electric mobility is the answer to the problematic issue of air quality and noise pollution in urban areas and one of the answers to global CO2 emissions.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks