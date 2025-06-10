Renault Trucks: First-ever heavy-duty electric freight truck crosses the Channel from Dover to Calais by ferry

Kuehne+Nagel has successfully transported freight from the UK to France in a Renault Trucks E-Tech T via ferry. The full electric truck completed the journey aboard a P&O Ferries hybrid vessel, marking a major step forward in the decarbonisation of freight transport.

Renault Trucks, Kuehne+Nagel and P&O Ferries have partnered to successfully deploy the first heavy-duty electric truck carrying freight across the English Channel, from Dover to Calais, via ferry. The truck’s journey started in the companies’ East Midlands Gateway depot, in Derbyshire, UK, with the vehicle completing its journey at a Kuehne+Nagel depot in Amiens, France. After unloading, reloading and recharging, the vehicle then returned to the UK. The total return journey spanned 1,100 km and marks a milestone in low-emissions logistics.

This mission demonstrates the operational viability of electric trucks on international routes and showcases their potential for decarbonising freight transport. The crossing also proves that ferry transport offers a legally feasible and safe route for electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) between the UK and mainland Europe. Indeed, the Renault Trucks E-Tech T – a 40-tonne heavy-duty electric truck – crossed the Channel on P&O Ferries’ newest hybrid vessel, P&O Liberté, which produces 40% fewer carbon emissions than conventional ferries on the same route, helping to reduce the overall carbon footprint of this journey.

Until now, no heavy-duty electric truck carrying freight had completed this ferry route. By proving the feasibility of this journey, the collaboration aims to boost confidence in electric truck technology, inspire broader adoption, and accelerate the shift to sustainable transport fleets. The Dover-Calais route is a critical artery for UK-European trade, and this achievement highlights its potential as a decarbonised freight corridor for the near future.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks