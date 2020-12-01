Renault Trucks broadens its all-electric range

Renault Trucks is broadening its all-electric range to help its clients speed up their transition to clean energy. There is a wider choice of batteries for medium duty electric vehicles: the Renault Trucks D and D Wide Z.E can now accommodate 66 kWh battery packs. Furthermore, the Renault Trucks Master Z.E. utility vehicle has just been released in a 3.5 tonne model.

The vehicles in the Renault Trucks Z.E. all-electric lineup are noise-free and preserve urban air quality. They allow access to inner-city areas, even those with strict traffic restrictions.

To help haulage companies make the move to electric, Renault Trucks all-electric vehicles can be customized from 3.1 to 26 tonnes GVW with an operating range of up to 400 km.

Renault Trucks D and D Wide Z.E. now feature 66 kWh batteries

The batteries are one of the most expensive items on an electric truck. Rather than systematically including the maximum operating range, Renault Trucks prefers to offer its customers the range they actually need. This solution is tailored to customers’ real-life requirements, maintaining the payload and ensuring their business remains competitive.

The Renault Trucks D and D Wide Z.E now come with a choice of operating ranges. Previously capped at 50 kWh, they can now be equipped with 66 kWh lithium-ion batteries. Customers can choose from five different configurations up to a maximum of six 66 kWh battery packs for the Renault Trucks D Z.E., which translates into an operating range of up to 400 km.

The Renault Trucks Master Z.E. has just been released in a 3.5 tonne model

Renault Trucks is expanding its Master Z.E. offering. The truck can now be ordered with a 3.5-tonne GTW compared to 3.1 tonnes previously. Despite carrying an additional payload of 400 kg, the Renault Trucks Master Z.E. still offers a real-world operating range of 120 km and can be fully charged in just six hours.

The 3.1-tonne range consists of two models (van and platform cab) available in three different lengths (L1, L2, L3) and two heights (H1, H2). The 3.5-tonne van version is already on the market.

The 3.5-tonne Renault Trucks Master Z.E. all-electric utility truck will shortly be available with a platform cab and chassis cab accommodating a wide range of equipment such as a tipping trailer or a high-volume container with lifting tailgate.

Renault Trucks Z.E. range technical specifications

RENAULT TRUCKS MASTERZ.E.

– Total GVW 3.1t To 3.5t

– 57 kW electric motor

– Maximum torque: 225 Nm

– Maximum speed: 100 km/h

– Energy storage: 33 kWh lithium-ion batteries

– Operating range on NEDC cycle: 200 km

– Real-world operating range: up to 120 km

– Charging 7 kW AC

RENAULT TRUCKS D Z.E.

– Total GVW: 16t

– Weight: 16.7t.

– Available wheelbases: 4,400 mm and 5,300 mm

– 185 kW electric motor (130 kW continuous output)

– Maximum torque of the electric motor: 425 Nm.

– Maximum torque rear axle: 16 kNm

– Two-speed gear box

– Energy storage: lithium-ion batteries totalling 200 to 400 kWh

– Real-world operating range: up to 400 km

– Charging 20 kW AC and 150 kW DC

RENAULT TRUCKS D WIDE Z.E.

– GVW: 26 t Weight: 27 t.

– Available wheelbase: 3,900 mm, other on demand

– Two electric motors with a total rating of 370 kW (260 kW continuous output)

– Maximum torque of electric motors: 850 Nm

– Maximum torque rear axle: 28 kNm.

– Two-speed gear box

– Energy storage: lithium-ion batteries, 200 kWh to 265 kWh.

– Real-world operating range: up to 180 km

– Charging 20 kW AC and 150 kW DC

SOURCE: Renault Trucks