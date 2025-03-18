Renault Trucks’ Bourg-en-Bresse plant produces its one-millionth truck

One million trucks manufactured. Millions of transport stories. Millions of challenges overcome across the world. The Renault Trucks plant in Bourg-en-Bresse, the birthplace of long-haul and construction truck production since 1964, has reached a symbolic milestone

One million trucks manufactured. Millions of transport stories. Millions of challenges overcome across the world. The Renault Trucks plant in Bourg-en-Bresse, the birthplace of long-haul and construction truck production since 1964, has reached a symbolic milestone. This achievement is a testament to the site’s industrial expertise and capacity for innovation since its opening. The one-millionth vehicle, a Renault Trucks T, will be delivered to Portuguese haulier TJA, a long-standing partner of the manufacturer. This event follows the factory’s 60th-anniversary celebrations in September 2024.

For six decades, the Renault Trucks Bourg-en-Bresse plant has played a key role in the French automotive industry. It has seen the birth of iconic models, from the Berliet GBC, GLR, and CBH to the Renault Trucks T, including the legendary Renault Magnum. Since 2023, the site has begun its transition towards decarbonized transport with the series production of Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C electric trucks.

Unlike automotive factories, where vehicles are produced in large series, every truck assembled in Bourg-en-Bresse is custom-built to meet specific customer requirements. Today, the site manufactures an average of 25,000 vehicles per year.

Renault Trucks T: the benchmark for long-haul transport

The one-millionth truck produced in Bourg-en-Bresse is a Renault Trucks T. Manufactured since 2013, this model was designed to offer efficiency, comfort, and energy efficiency, quickly establishing itself as a benchmark for European hauliers. Since its launch, it has undergone numerous technological advancements to significantly reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Its 100% electric version, the Renault Trucks E-Tech T, introduced in 2023, is assembled on the same production line.

The one-millionth truck produced in Bourg-en-Bresse is also the 126,600th Renault Trucks T assembled at the site. It will soon be delivered to Portuguese haulier TJA.

TJA, a long-standing Renault Trucks partner

This one-millionth truck will join the fleet of TJA, a major player in Iberian transport. Founded in 1985, the company has developed around multimodal transport services, covering both national and international distribution. Committed to energy transition, TJA invests in more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles. This Renault Trucks T, with its optimized fuel consumption, is part of a major order for 120 Renault Trucks vehicles.

“The production of our one-millionth truck at the Bourg-en-Bresse plant is a testament to Renault Trucks’ capacity for innovation, the excellence of our industrial facilities, and the dedication of our teams,” stated Bruno Blin, President of Renault Trucks. “We are particularly proud to hand over this truck to TJA, a long-standing partner with whom we share the same ambition: to build more efficient and sustainable transport.”

One Million trucks that have shaped the history of transport

For 60 years, the Bourg-en-Bresse factory has been at the heart of road transport evolution, producing iconic models that combine innovation, performance, and robustness:

Berliet heavy construction range: TL8, T25, T45, and T60 dumpers (1964-1972)

Berliet construction range:erliet construction range: Berliet GLM (1964-1974), Berliet GBO (1964-1974), Berliet TLM (1965-1982), Berliet TBH (1967-1990)

Berliet military range: Berliet TBU (1964-1975), Berliet GBU (1964-1975), Berliet GBC (1965-1976), Berliet GCH (1965-1971), Berliet GBD (1973-1981)

Berliet special vehicles: Berliet crane carrier (1965-1971), Berliet VIMP (airport firefighting vehicle, 1968-1972), Berliet FF (forest firefighting vehicle, 1968-1972), Berliet VXB (armored amphibious vehicle, 1972-1976)

From 1970: Berliet TR 300: Featuring one of the first tilting cabs on a heavy-duty truck, it stood out for its driver comfort and generous space. The Berliet GR/TR range introduced an entirely new forward-control cab, unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in October 1970. In France, the GLR (1971-1986) was voted Truck of the 20th Century.

From 1983: Production of the high-range Renault R Major, the Renault C construction range, and the intermediate G (1983-1990) and G Manager (1988-1993) ranges.

1990-2013: Renault AE Magnum: A true revolution, it was the first truck to feature a flat floor and a raised cab separated from the engine. This bold design won the 1991 International Truck of the Year award.

1996-2013: Renault Premium Route: Designed to optimize hauliers’ profitability, it was widely recognized for its fuel efficiency.

2004-2013: Renault Premium Lander: A construction-oriented version of the Premium Route, it combined the comfort of a long-haul truck with the robustness of a construction vehicle.

1997: Renault Kerax: Designed for extreme conditions and the toughest terrains, it pushed the limits of durability.

Since 2013: Renault Trucks T, C, and K: With the introduction of Euro VI regulations, Renault Trucks completely renewed its range—an industry first. This new generation of trucks, optimized for long-haul transport (Renault Trucks T), construction and construction-related applications (Renault Trucks C), and the most demanding applications (Renault Trucks K), was born. The Renault Trucks T was named International Truck of the Year 2015.

Since 2023: Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C: Marking a new step in the factory’s transformation, these models, designed for regional distribution and urban construction, complete the manufacturer’s 100% electric range.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks