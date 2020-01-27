Renault Trucks adopts a customer-centric approach to its communication strategy

In the wake of its new communication strategy and its focus on local events, Renault Trucks announces that it will not be taking part in the 2020 edition of the IAA trade fair in Hanover.

Renault Trucks is putting its customers firmly at the heart of its concerns and decision-making.

Since the beginning of 2020, Renault Trucks has strengthened its commercial presence in Europe by setting up local teams entirely dedicated to the brand. This will ensure that it is more in tune with the markets and in touch with the needs of its customers.

The manufacturer has therefore decided to adapt its events communication strategy accordingly and is giving priority to actions in the field, the aim being to nurture even closer relations with its customers, particularly in Germany.

This strategy is designed to meet customers, prospects and drivers in a more customised and intimate setting, which will enable them to discover Renault Trucks transport solutions specifically adapted to their use, in more exclusive conditions.

In line with this approach, Renault Trucks has therefore decided not to participate in the 2020 edition of the IAA trade fair.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks