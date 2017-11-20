Renault Trafic SpaceClass opens for orders

Following its debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2017, the new Renault Trafic SpaceClass is now available to order in the UK, with pricing from £32,500 excluding VAT.

The launch of the Trafic SpaceClass strengthens the award-winning Renault Trafic range, adding a high-end shuttle version that provides an attractive and fitting environment in which to transport VIPs and business people. The ideal vehicle for passenger-transport professionals, such as taxi drivers and independent chauffeurs, the Trafic SpaceClass appeals to customers who place a premium on the comfort of all passengers, regardless of journey times.

Building on the specification of the Trafic Passenger Sport, the luxurious Trafic SpaceClass offers class-leading, flexible space and the ability to accommodate up to nine people in the highest levels of comfort. The modular design of the interior allows the Trafic SpaceClass to meet the onboard travel requirements of both business and private customers. Seats mounted on rails in the second and third rows can be rearranged easily to create more than 50 different configurations – a feature that is unique in its segment.

Passenger comfort is further heightened by the standard equipment of privacy rear glass, climate control with manual heating and air conditioning in the rear passenger area and six individual LED reading lamps. For convenience, and reflecting the needs of today’s travellers, the Trafic SpaceClass also benefits from 220V and USB sockets throughout the interior for charging laptops and electronic devices.

A choice of three trim levels – Standard, Adventurer and Prestige – enable customers to tailor the Trafic SpaceClass to their requirements. All can be specified in short (SL27) or long (LL27) wheelbase and with a choice of efficient 1.6-litre ENERGY dCi 125 and ENERGY dCi 145 turbodiesel engines, returning as much as 48.7mpg (NEDC Combined) with CO 2 emissions as low as 155g/km. Both engines are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Externally, the Trafic SpaceClass is identifiable by features such as its distinctive front lighting signature, incorporating LED daytime running lights, chrome grille and painted bumpers, Trafic SpaceClass badging, exclusive Slate Grey metallic paint with gloss black detailing, body-coloured mirrors and front bumper, and 17-inch ‘Cyclade’ diamond-cut alloy wheels. The Standard trim also includes automatic headlights and wipers, MediaNav Evolution 7-inch touchscreen multimedia and navigation system, cruise control, rear parking sensors, angled front fog lights, a full leather steering wheel and numerous interior storage spaces – making it the perfect office on the move.

The Adventurer adds a pair of pivoting ‘Captain chairs’ in the second row and the third row rear bench has the facility to fold out to create a fully flat bed.

The Prestige lives up to its name with the addition of leather RIVIERA upholstery. In common with the Adventurer, the Prestige has two individual pivoting ‘Captain chairs’ in the second row, the luxury trim and flexible seating ensuring it can double as a boardroom on the move.

The launch of the Trafic SpaceClass complements the existing Renault Trafic range. The award-winning, third-generation Trafic is also available in Panel Van, Crew Van, which can carry up to six people and equipment, and the regular Passenger, which seats up to nine people. Depending on the version, the Trafic offers a choice of four efficient engines, providing up to 50.4mpg with CO 2 emissions from only 145g/km.

The Trafic SpaceClass is the latest vehicle from Renault’s dedicated LCV-orientated Pro+ brand. The brand offers vehicles to suit businesses of all sizes supported by a network of specialised dealerships. These outlets meet commitments including specialised sales and aftersales advisors for commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicle test drives are available without an appointment, and quotations are given within 48 hours, including for converted vehicles. A diagnosis will be made within 24 hours with a transparent quotation before any service or repair work being carried out and a van, or van-replacement vehicle, are supplied if necessary to keep businesses on the move.

TRAFIC SPACECLASS TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Engine Power

(hp @ rpm) Torque

(Nm @ rpm) Economy (NEDC Combined) CO 2 emissions ENERGY dCi 125 125 @ 3500 320 @ 1500 48.7mpg 155g/km ENERGY dCi 145 145 @ 3500 340 @ 1750 47.1mpg 159g/km



TRAFIC SPACECLASS PRICES

Version Basic Price (Ex VAT) OTR Price Trafic SpaceClass SWB SL27 ENERGY dCi 125 £32,500 £40,191 SL27 ENERGY dCi 145 £33,100 £40,911 Trafic SpaceClass LWB LL27 ENERGY dCi 125 £33,700 £41,631 LL27 ENERGY dCi 145 £34,300 £42,351 Trafic SpaceClass Adventurer SWB SL27 ENERGY dCi 125 £34,800 £42,951 SL27 ENERGY dCi 145 £35,400 £43,671 Trafic SpaceClass Adventurer LWB LL27 ENERGY dCi 125 £36,000 £44,391 LL27 ENERGY dCi 145 £36,600 £45,111 Trafic SpaceClass Prestige SWB SL27 ENERGY dCi 125 £36,800 £45,351 SL27 ENERGY dCi 145 £37,400 £46,071 Trafic SpaceClass Prestige LWB LL27 ENERGY dCi 125 £38,000 £46,791 LL27 ENERGY dCi 145 £38,600 £47,511

