Renault to sponsor premier league coverage on sky sports

Renault has announced it will sponsor Premier League football coverage on Sky Sports from the start of the 2018/19 season, including, live Saturday lunch time fixtures, Renault Super Sunday and Bank Holiday games.

Renault will be celebrating passion for football and the dedication of fans as part of the sponsorship, with the spirit of fans a perfect representation of Renault’s ‘Passion for Life’ brand pillar.

As part of the partnership new TV idents will be broadcast in and around 96 live Premier League games on Sky Sports this season as well as non-live Premier League programming such as Renault Match Choice, Game of the Day, Premier League Review/Preview and Premier League Years. The Renault idents will also feature on Sky’s On Demand service and the Sky Go platform that allows fans to watch live or catch up on the move via mobile and desktop devices. Highlighting the journey that fans go through during the season, the idents will feature fans travelling to and from the game as well as a new hashtag, #withyoualltheway.

The idents showcase a number of Renault cars including Clio, Captur and the All-New Mégane R.S. hot hatch, with the driver of the car taking in the emotional journey of supporters during matches.

Renault will also sponsor digital coverage of the Premier League on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App, including video and display advertising. The sponsorship also includes the Renault Match Zone; a feature which sees Sky Sports transport a bespoke mobile studio to club training grounds, to interview key players and managers.

Adam Wood, Marketing Director, Groupe Renault UK and Ireland said: “Our new partnership with Sky Sports is about celebrating Renault’s brand ethos, ‘Passion for Life’. Football fans show a zest for life, a desire to succeed and a spirit of togetherness, going through a journey of emotions as they follow their team. Every season, we start the journey with hope, ready to support our team to the bitter end, win, lose or draw. Through our partnership with SkySports, Renault will be with them all the way.”

Reaching millions of dedicated fans across the UK and Ireland, the partnership provides Renault with a chance to tap into highly engaged audience with broadcast as well as digital sponsorship.

John Litster, Managing Director, Sky Media, said: “In the last month we’ve been reminded of the power football has to delight and inspire. As world class players from around the globe return to the Premier League we’re thrilled that Renault will be part of Sky Sports’ unrivalled coverage. A true cross-platform partnership including naming of ‘Renault Super Sunday’ – we look forward to working with Renault to help tell their brand story”

