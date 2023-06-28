Renault: The new Clio test drives, leading the charge with the E-Tech full hybrid engine

The Renault Clio has been an uninterrupted hit since its launch in 1990 – and 16 million of them have been sold worldwide so far

The Renault Clio has been an uninterrupted hit since its launch in 1990 – and 16 million of them have been sold worldwide so far! It has been named France’s favourite car, become an international bestseller and won two Car of the Year awards in Europe. It has been one of the most emblematic city cars in the market for five generations. And it has now reinvented itself, becoming a perfect illustration of the Renault brand’s “Nouvelle Vague” brimming with its latest breakthroughs.

Its new style is even more compelling and elegant, and its chic and distinguished interior is ushering in a new cycle with the first rendering of the brand’s new design language. The new technical front radiates vigour, the light signature has been completely revamped and channels the brand’s identity, and the new taut, exact and efficient lines give this New Clio a more striking character and make it a vibrant status symbol with a more emotional feel.

Constantly changing with the times, it comes with a wider choice of powertrains than any other car in its category, so everyone can choose the configuration that best matches their needs. Originally offered with a selection of petrol and diesel engines, Clio has progressively adapted its offer to constantly meet its customers’ needs and expectations, as they seek vehicles with greater fuel-efficiency and lower CO 2 emissions. In 2020, for the first time ever, Clio released an electrified hybrid powertrain, now essential.

Today, the New Clio embodies the same philosophy to stay true to the times and offer something for a wide range of customers, both private and professional, meeting all their specific needs: a range of engines (petrol, diesel, LPG…), buoyed by one of the brand’s key assets: the E-Tech full hybrid 145 HP engine. It combines driving pleasure and fuel economy, with a standard fuel economy of 4.2 L/100 km. New Clio will come in a choice of trims including the new Esprit Alpine trim.

In an effort to feature best-in-class connectivity, the New Clio features a vast array of on-board technologies for easy driving and the sort of digital experience customers are used to in their daily lives.

Clio has enjoyed constant success. It is the world’s best-selling French car and a category leader in Europe. The New Clio underscores its modern edge as it unveils a new, expressive front end. The E-Tech full hybrid powertrain under the bonnet is a pleasure to drive, emits less, and has greater range: 145 HP, as little as 95g CO 2 /km and 4.2L/100 km*. Ideal technology for customers seeking to renew their diesel vehicles. Fabrice Cambolive, CEO, Renault Brand