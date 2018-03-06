Renault Talisman is playing tough with the limited version S-Edition, more sporty and powerful than ever

The Renault Talisman line-up has been extended with the addition of an exclusive, racier S-Edition version which debuts the new 1.8 TCe 225 petrol engine.

Sporty interior featuring black trim with red top-stitching and a focus on comfort.

4Control Pack, Electronic Damper Control and new 19-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Available in Europe from September 2018.

Thanks to its refined, elegant styling, superior ride and handling, comfortable interior and outstanding performance, Renault Talisman lost no time emerging as one of the market’s most popular touring cars. The model returns to the limelight at this year’s Geneva Motor Show with Talisman S-Edition, an even sportier limited-edition version.

Based on the extensively equipped Intens equipment level (ADAS Pack and Vision System, Multi-Sense, massaging seats, etc.), Talisman S-Edition combines sporty styling with exclusive appointments, plus the 4Control Pack and Electronic Damper Control as standard features for an impeccably smooth ride.

The S-Edition version’s elegant, exclusive exterior styling is rounded out by the fitment of black Alizarine 19-inch wheels and, for extra privacy, extra-tinted rear glass. The model also comes with Pure Vision Full LED head lights, embossed chrome door sills, S-Edition badging on the wings and Etoilé Black door mirror housings to make refinement even more part of the car’s DNA.

The interior of Talisman S-Edition remains subdued despite the addition of such openly sporty features as black leather and red top-stitching for the upholstery and dashboard (plus matching leather-trimmed steering wheel, gear lever bellows and door inserts), grey and red carpet mats with embroidered S-Edition motif, aluminium pedal caps and other ‘aluminium’ finish appointments. The black roof lining brings an additional touch of premium sports appeal. Talisman S-Edition comes with the same spacious cabin, innovative technology and high-quality finish that helped to forge the model’s reputation for excellence.

Available with a wide choice of diesel engines, Talisman can now also be ordered with the new TCe 225 petrol engine mated to seven-speed EDC automatic transmission. The new powerplant provides enhanced driving enjoyment thanks to its brisk acceleration and pick-up performance, courtesy of its 225 horsepower (165kW) and 300Nm torque.

Talisman S-Edition is due to go on sale in Europe from September 2018 and, depending on market, will be available with other engines. Prices will be released at a later date. The estate version of Talisman S-Edition will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show until March 18.

“With S-Edition, Talisman adds the sporty touch waited for our customers in the range. The new 1.8-litre 225hp engine blends power with refinement to deliver even greater driving enjoyment,” says Sandra Gomez, D Segment Programme Director.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.