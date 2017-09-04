Renault Symboiz: the vision of the future of mobility

Renault SYMBIOZ, an innovative concept to be unveiled at Frankfurt Motor Show, will be an opportunity for Renault to express its vision by the year 2030. This new concept addresses customer expectations for both mobility and lifestyle in the future, as well as the environmental and urban challenges that lie ahead. It is also a way for Renault to explore autonomous, electric, connected mobility in the future. The Renault SYMBIOZ will be unveiled at 9:50am (CET) on Tuesday 12thSeptember.

The name Renault SYMBIOZ is derived from ‘sumbiōsis’, the Ancient Greek word for ‘living together’. Renault believes that the car of the future – embodied by its latest concept – will function harmoniously and in permanent interaction with its environment, road network infrastructure and the digital lifestyles of its occupants. The letter ‘Z’ at the end refers to the all-electric Z.E. technology that powers the car.

Renault invites you to find out more about how it anticipates the motoring ecosystem in the future at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show where Thierry Bolloré, Chief Competitive Officer, Groupe Renault, and Laurens van den Acker, Senior Vice President, Corporate Design, will present the Renault SYMBIOZ at a press conference on its stand in Hall 8, at 9:50am (CET) on Tuesday 12th September.

