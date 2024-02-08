Renault Symbioz, a compact family SUV continuing the C-segment offensive

Renault has revealed the name of its new C-segment compact family SUV: Symbioz

Symbioz sounds like the French ‘symbiose’, derived from the ancient Greek ‘symbiosis’, meaning ‘living together’, a value deeply rooted in the DNA of Renault, with the slogan “cars for living”.

It is a word that is similar in many languages: ‘symbiosis’ in English, ‘simbiose’ in Spanish and ‘simbiosi’ in Italian, making the name Symbioz easy to understand by a wide audience.

“For this new compact family car, we wanted a name with human significance, expressing the close bond between a family and their car. The name Symbioz perfectly illustrates life with our vehicle, a place where passengers are as one with their vehicle and the environment.” Sylvia Dos Santos, Head of Naming Strategy, Renault Marketing Division

Renault Symbioz and the DNA of “cars for living”

Symbioz features the new brand design. This new SUV is the most compact hybrid in Renault’s C-segment range, at just 4.41m long.

The interior is designed to satisfy all the family, with generous space and loading capacity.

It delivers the best of Renault technology, including:

the new-generation Solarbay panoramic glass roof, based on PDLC technology and turning opaque without a blind,

the E-Tech full hybrid 145 hp engine in a vehicle of reduced weight (under 1,500 kg) for more driving pleasure and lower fuel consumption.

Renault remains on the offensive in the C-segment

Renault is connected to its customers and keen to satisfy their needs, be they private or business users. To this end, the brand has deployed a range of complementary vehicles on the C-segment in Europe, with both electric and hybrid models:

E-Tech electric: Mégane, high-tech compact – 4.20m Scénic, the new family electric standard-setter – 4.47m



E-Tech full hybrid: Symbioz, a compact family SUV – 4.41m Austral, a premium, high-tech SUV – 4.51m Arkana, an SUV coupé with dynamic design – 4.56m



SOURCE: Renault