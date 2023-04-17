Renault: Strong sales performance driven by new model launches in high value segments

While maintaining a value-oriented sales policy, Renault worldwide sales for Q1 reached 354,545 units*, which represents an increase of 9% vs first quarter 2022

While maintaining the value-oriented sales policy, Renault worldwide sales reach up to 354,545 units* (PC & LCV), which represents an increase of 9% vs Q1 2022.

In Europe, Renault reaches a market share of 6.2% (+0.2 pt vs Q1 2022) with 231,125 units (PC & LCV). As in 2022, the brand shows significant progress in the high-value segments – the growing electrified** market, the C-segment, the retail market and the LCV business.

Growth in electrified market

On electrified market, Renault maintains its leading position with a 24% increase to reach 61,000 cars.

The electrified range (BEV and Hybrid powertrains) now represents 38% of Renault passenger cars sales in Europe in Q1 2023, while the market average reaches 34%.

Full hybrid vehicles (HEVs) had a strong first quarter, with sales increasing by 42% to 38,400 units. This technology, which is highly demanded by private customers, reaches a mix of 60% on Arkana sales and 67% on New Austral.

Renault EV registrations in Europe increased by 15% to reach 20,000 cars. Megane E-Tech Electric, which is going on sale in a full year in 2023, reached more than 11,000 sales in the first quarter. It is the best-selling electric vehicle in its segment in France.

Growth in high-value business

In the C-segment in Europe, Renault sales are growing by 51% with more than 62,000 registrations. In addition to Megane E-Tech Electric, the success of Renault Arkana continues, with already more than 18,500 sales in Q1 2023. New Renault Austral launch is progressing successfully with 15,500 sales in Q1 2023 and 22,400 units sold since its start of sales last November 2022.

In a context where supply remains under constraint, Renault achieves its retail target and maintains it at an optimised level, with more than one out of two vehicles sold to private customers. The retail mix reaches 54% in Q1 2023, which is +10 points vs market average (44%).

Growth in the LCV market

Renault is the LCV leader of European Van market with a strong performance, up 32% with 68,486 sales, in a market that grew by 8%.

This dynamic performance was driven by the success of our three flagship products, Kangoo (+36%), Master (+20%) and Trafic (+43%), leaders in their segments.

A pioneer in electrified commercial vehicles for 12 years with Kangoo and Master, the brand will continue this momentum with the launch of Trafic Van E-Tech and the unveiling of a new EV van before the end of the year.

Renault accelerates its profitable growth thanks to our successful launches in the high-value segments (Arkana, New Austral and Megane E-Tech Electric). We expect to accelererate this dynamic with the New Espace launch. Fabrice Cambolive, Chief Executive Officer, Renault brand

Total sales PC+LCV

* Perimeter = w/o Russia

* Perimeter = Renault+RKM and PC+LCV

SOURCE: Renault