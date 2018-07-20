Renault Sport UK announces exclusive customer track day

Renault Sport UK has confirmed Rockingham Motor Speedway as the venue for its 2018 Renault Sport Track Day, taking place 1st October 2018. This autumn, owners of Renault Sport vehicles will be able to test their own cars along with fellow R.S. owners at the exclusive track day.

Renault Sport Track Days are designed to allow owners of Renault’s performance models of all ages the opportunity to learn how to get the maximum from their cars under the instruction of professional racing drivers within the safety of race circuit grounds.

Owners will also have the chance to book a session to either passenger or drive the All-New Mégane R.S. with instruction from a professional racing driver as well as book subsidised tuition sessions in their own car.

Guests will receive a full circuit briefing, information on the All-New Mégane R.S. plus a tour of the circuit and Renault UK’s heritage Renault Sport collection that will be on display. Renault Sport Track Days follow an open pit lane format, meaning that drivers can stay out on track for as long or as little as they like with no sessions and no need to wait their turn, with an hour’s break for lunch. As an exclusive Renault Sport event, there are a limited number of places available.

Rockingham Motor Speedway is ideally suited for the event, based conveniently for owners based in the North and South alike. The two-mile circuit is a mix of technical and flowing corners as well as using part of the banked oval track.

Matthew Bendall, Head of Press & PR, Groupe Renault UK, said: “Owning a Renault Sport is a very special experience and our dedicated Renault Sport Track Day allows owners to hone their driving skills in a safe setting with professional racing drivers. We have a host of extras for attendees this year to make the day even more exciting. I’m sure test drives of the All-New Mégane R.S. will be a big draw as I know Renault Sport enthusiasts have been looking forward to this arriving in the UK.”

Prices start from just £169 and owners are invited to book their places via the Renault Sport UK website at: https://www.renaultsport.co.uk/

