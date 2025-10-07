Renault showcases award-winning electric icons at Everything Electric, Farnborough, 11-12 October

Renault will bring a splash of colour to the Everything Electric show, Farnborough International, 11–12th October

Renault is bringing a splash of colour and French flair to the Everything Electric show at Farnborough International on 11–12th October. The brand’s stand will feature two of its most in-demand electric vehicles: the versatile Renault 4 E-Tech electric and the stylish Renault 5 E-Tech electric, two vehicles that perfectly complement one another, showcasing Renault’s forward-looking electric vision.

Visitors to the show, which is now in its seventh year, will have the chance to get up close with Renault’s latest EVs, as they discover the details that make them great cars rather than just great EVs. These qualities have not gone unnoticed, with the Renault 5 E-Tech electric being named Car of the Year 2025 by the European Car of the Year jury, What Car?, and Top Gear, while the Renault 4 E-Tech electric has hit the market running as TopGear.com’s Electric Car of the Year, Auto Express’ Small SUV of the Year, and News UK’s ‘Small SUV/Crossover of the Year’.

Both models are eligible for the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant, reinforcing Renault’s commitment to making electric driving accessible. As a result, the fun-to-drive Renault 5 E-Tech electric – available with two battery options providing a range of up to 252 miles (WLTP) – starts from only £21,495. The Renault 4 E-Tech electric, which reinvents the iconic original while retaining its trademark practicality and versatility, is priced from £25,495.

Renault brand ambassadors will be on hand to provide expert guidance and to demonstrate each model’s unique features, while exclusive Renault merchandise will also be available for purchase.

David Isherwood, Marketing Director, Renault UK, said: “Everything Electric is the perfect opportunity to showcase how Renault is shaping the future of mobility. The Renault 4 and Renault 5 E-Tech electric embody the spirit of our brand: bold, distinctive and innovative, while remaining practical and attainable. They prove that style and innovation can go hand in hand – and we can’t wait for visitors to experience them at the show.”

SOURCE: Renault