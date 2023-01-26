Renault set to electrify the 2023 Rétromobile car show and celebrate 30 years of timeless Twingo

Renault will be at the 2023 Rétromobile car show in Paris with a stand paying homage to the brand’s iconic vehicles. From 1 to 5 February 2023, the brand invites visitors to dive into a timeless universe – all while resolutely looking towards the future.

A new and fully electric garage

The first area, The Originals Renault Garage, will show three fully electric retrofitted models1: the Renault 4, the Renault 5 and a reinvented Twingo making its first-ever public appearance. Renault’s design team took the Twingo slogan of “à vous d’inventer la vie qui va avec” (create the life that goes with it) to new heights to mark the car’s 30th birthday. Their new design is a surprising tribute to the California lowriders of the 1990s.

This part of the stand will also feature the R5 Turbo 3E and Suite N°4 show cars, as well as an astonishing new breed of show car: “Mute the Hot Rod”. Based on a 1924 Renault MT, “Mute the Hot Rod” has an electric power train and a design that draws inspiration from the speed records set at the time and 1940s hot rods2. Presented here in an initial preview version, the finalised show car will be revealed later in the year.

1993-2023: 30 years of the Twingo

A second area will focus entirely on the Twingo, a model that won over the public by way of its fun colourways and appealing design. The first generation of the Twingo made a real name for itself, with over 2.4 million sold. To celebrate its 30th birthday, Renault decided to pay homage by presenting the many different faces of the Twingo – ranging from its most sophisticated to more conventional versions, as well as sportier editions. One of the first Twingos from 1993 will be on show, as well as the 1995 Twingo Lecoq, the 1995 Twingo Coupe, the 1996 Twingo Benetton and the 2004 Twingo.

Visitors will discover a total of 11 vehicles over a 600 m2 space.

Other events at the Renault stand

Following the launch of the “Reinvent Twingo” campaign,3 Renault is also giving visitors the chance to be the first in the world to try a groundbreaking new creative experience. Participants will be able to combine generative artificial intelligence and their imagination to create brand new versions of the Twingo. In a digital‑to-real transformation, Renault will then bring to life a show car that is directly based on the public’s creations.

Visitors will also be able to pay a visit to the The Originals Renault Services Corner, which simplifies administrative tasks for collectors who own a Renault vehicle that is over 30 years old. The collectors will be able to benefit from in-person advice and bespoke guidance.

Lastly, visitors will also be able to treat themselves to the brand’s product collections – a shop, The Originals Renault Store, will present a varied range of items to take home.

SOURCE: Renault