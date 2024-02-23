Renault Scenic E-Tech electric now available from only £37,495 following the launch of the 170hp Comfort Range version with 260-mile capability

Renault Scenic E-Tech electric range strengthened with the addition of the 170hp Comfort Range version that features a 60kWh battery

Renault is enhancing the appeal and accessibility of its Scenic E-Tech electric with the addition of the 60kWh battery version, which lowers the starting price of the innovative, family-focused SUV to £37,495 OTR.

Offered exclusively in techno trim, the new Scenic E-Tech electric 170hp Comfort Range costs £3,500 less than the previous entry-level version. Adding to its attainability, and for a limited time only, the new Comfort Range model is available for just £429 per month* on a 7.9% APR representative, four-year Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal with a £750 deposit contribution.

While the availability of the smaller battery variant significantly increases the affordability of the Scenic E-Tech electric, customers still enjoy the same high levels of equipment as the existing 87kWh, 220hp model, as well as a practical range of up to 260 miles (WLTP).

The usability and convenience of the new 60kWh Comfort Range version is further strengthened by the same flexible charging options found in its 87kWh Long Range sibling. Up to 22kW AC and up to 130kW DC charging capacity is available, allowing customers to enjoy charging speeds that eclipse those of many rivals. Using a DC rapid charger, customers can recharge the latest addition to the Scenic E-Tech electric line-up from 15-80% in just 32 minutes, delivering a charge that equates to approximately 169 miles.

Together with the new techno 170hp Comfort Range, the Scenic E-Tech electric range includes techno, esprit alpine and iconic versions of the 220hp Long Range model, which offers a range of up to 379 miles (WLTP) on a single charge.

On the expansion of the Scenic E-Tech electric range, Guillaume Sicard, Country Head UK & Managing Director Renault Brand UK, said: “Renault is committed to democratising EV ownership and introducing the new 60kWh battery Comfort Range version was a logical decision, bringing our latest all-electric SUV within reach of a wider array of car buyers. With a range of up to 260 miles, it offers a great blend of value and usability to all customers, whether private, business or purchasing via Motability.”

Although it is now the most affordable model in the Scenic E-Tech electric line-up, the new techno 170hp Comfort Range version benefits from a comprehensive standard specification.

As well as such features as the ingenious rear armrest that includes storage for devices, screen stands and cup holders, the standard specification includes 19-inch ‘streamline’ diamond cut alloy wheels, front and rear full LED lights, electric flush door handles, flush roof bars, shark fin antenna, electric folding door mirrors and logo puddle lights.

The interior boasts a 12.3-inch driver information display and 12-inch OpenR multimedia screen, powered by Google services with Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play store, while the standard equipment also encompasses wireless smartphone replication and charging, automatic air conditioning, a frameless electro-chromatic rear-view mirror, rear-view camera, front and rear park assist, heated front seats and steering wheel, paddle shifters for regenerative braking, automatic wipers, multi-sense with ambient lighting, and electric boot opening.

Advanced driver assistance systems include intelligent adaptive cruise control, traffic and speed sign recognition, driver attention alert, distance warning alert, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane centring, active emergency braking system with pedestrian and cyclist detection and blind spot warning.

SOURCE: Renault